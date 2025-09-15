Ducks Digest

Barstool Sports Asks Oregon Coach Dan Lanning About Looming Penn State Game

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are one of the hottest teams in college football through the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Oregon and coach Dan Lanning have handled their business in dominating fashion against Montana State, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.

Next on the schedule? Oregon hosts the in-state Oregon State Beavers for what was called "the Civil War" rivalry. The Beavers have yet to win a game this season but still will challenge the Ducks in at least one way - can Oregon stay focused on week 4 when a massive battle looms against No. 2 Penn State in week 5?

Lanning joined Wake Up Barstool and Dave Portnoy on Monday morning and was asked to look ahead at the massive matchup vs. the Nittany Lions.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The prime time showdown is a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game, which the Ducks won to earn their first-ever Big Ten title. The outcome will have big ramifications at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll and in the Big Ten standings.

It also will be Penn State's "white out" game, which is famous as one of the toughest environments in all of college football.

What Dan Lanning Said About Penn State Matchup

"That's part of what's been so exciting for me coming to the Big Ten. Getting to play in venues that we're getting to play in. Penn State will be an unbelievable venue. We got to go to the Big House last year. I don't know if Dave (Portnoy) remembers that one," Lanning joked.

Portnoy is a Michigan alum and a die-hard Wolverines fan. Lanning is teasing Portnoy about the Ducks beating his Wolverines in a 38-17 win in Ann Arbor.

"That's part of what you sign up for. That's part of what's so exciting about being in this conference. And I know the white out game, they've got an unbelievable fan base. It's going to be loud. I've experienced some games like that in the past. I'm excited for our players to get to enjoy that. But obviously right now - it's Oregon State," Lanning continued.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in the 2024 Big Ten
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that Sept. 27 will mark Lanning's first-ever trip to Penn State.

"I've never been there, so this will be my first opportunity to play there. I've heard it's an unbelievable environment. I know they've got a great fan base as well. Coach Franklin's done an unbelievable job there. Obviously they have a really talented team, so it's going to be a fun challenge for us for sure," Lanning told Amaranthus.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan against Oklahoma Stat
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon vs. Penn State Odds

The highly anticipated matchup between two of the best teams in the nation can be viewed on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 27.

Early odds released on FanDuel has Penn State as a -4.5 favorite over Oregon. Penn State's money line is -116 while Oregon's is +138. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Penn State is also 3-0 but has a bye week before hosting Oregon on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium. While Oregon hopes to take care of Oregon State, Penn State coach James Franklin reiterated this week is not an off week for his team.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

