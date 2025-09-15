Barstool Sports Asks Oregon Coach Dan Lanning About Looming Penn State Game
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are one of the hottest teams in college football through the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Oregon and coach Dan Lanning have handled their business in dominating fashion against Montana State, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.
Next on the schedule? Oregon hosts the in-state Oregon State Beavers for what was called "the Civil War" rivalry. The Beavers have yet to win a game this season but still will challenge the Ducks in at least one way - can Oregon stay focused on week 4 when a massive battle looms against No. 2 Penn State in week 5?
Lanning joined Wake Up Barstool and Dave Portnoy on Monday morning and was asked to look ahead at the massive matchup vs. the Nittany Lions.
The prime time showdown is a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game, which the Ducks won to earn their first-ever Big Ten title. The outcome will have big ramifications at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll and in the Big Ten standings.
It also will be Penn State's "white out" game, which is famous as one of the toughest environments in all of college football.
What Dan Lanning Said About Penn State Matchup
"That's part of what's been so exciting for me coming to the Big Ten. Getting to play in venues that we're getting to play in. Penn State will be an unbelievable venue. We got to go to the Big House last year. I don't know if Dave (Portnoy) remembers that one," Lanning joked.
Portnoy is a Michigan alum and a die-hard Wolverines fan. Lanning is teasing Portnoy about the Ducks beating his Wolverines in a 38-17 win in Ann Arbor.
"That's part of what you sign up for. That's part of what's so exciting about being in this conference. And I know the white out game, they've got an unbelievable fan base. It's going to be loud. I've experienced some games like that in the past. I'm excited for our players to get to enjoy that. But obviously right now - it's Oregon State," Lanning continued.
Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that Sept. 27 will mark Lanning's first-ever trip to Penn State.
"I've never been there, so this will be my first opportunity to play there. I've heard it's an unbelievable environment. I know they've got a great fan base as well. Coach Franklin's done an unbelievable job there. Obviously they have a really talented team, so it's going to be a fun challenge for us for sure," Lanning told Amaranthus.
Oregon vs. Penn State Odds
The highly anticipated matchup between two of the best teams in the nation can be viewed on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 27.
Early odds released on FanDuel has Penn State as a -4.5 favorite over Oregon. Penn State's money line is -116 while Oregon's is +138. The over/under is set at 52.5.
Penn State is also 3-0 but has a bye week before hosting Oregon on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium. While Oregon hopes to take care of Oregon State, Penn State coach James Franklin reiterated this week is not an off week for his team.
