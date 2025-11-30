What Washington Coach Jedd Fisch Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 11-1 after a win against the Washington Huskies on the road. Oregon’s defense stepped up, limiting Washington to just 14 points, helping the program finish the regular season with 11 wins.
Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. went 15-of-30 for 129 yards. He also threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. After the game, while speaking in the post-game press conference, Washington coach Jedd Fisch credited the Oregon Ducks, highlighting the program’s defense.
Jedd Fisch Credits Oregon’s Passing Defense
“I think that they played us early a lot of coverage and really wanted us to check it down and wanted us to, you know, get caught in the pocket. And they had spies that were preventing him from getting out of the pocket. So early on, I think we just needed to be more patient in the pocket and feel like, hey, they’re not really rushing internally. It’s more of the external rush. That was a good plan.”
“I thought that we missed some checkdowns. You know the interception. … The safety made a good play. I mean, I think 10 out of 10 times that ball’s gonna get thrown, nine out of 10 times, when you have Denzel and a linebacker one on one, you’re gonna throw that. Safety did a great job at recovering.”
Washington’s Run Defense vs. Oregon
“There was swarm tackling. There was guys. It was very rarely one guy having to make a tackle. I thought that everybody did a good job of getting off blocks. Think we held them to 105 yards rushing or something like that. I thought we were very physical upfront. And our defensive line and linebackers did a really nice job.”
Jedd Fisch Highlight’s The Game’s Physicality
“Oregon’s a good football team. Coach Lanning does a great job. So, it was not a surprise that it was going to be a very good football game today. Very physical. Two teams that were competing at a very high level, running the football, trying to run the football.”
“I thought that there was just a few plays in the game that were difference makers for us, that just didn’t go our way. We had some momentum on first and 10 on the 20-yard line in the first half. Ball didn’t go our way, and threw an interception there. And had momentum 19-14 on third and nine, and thought we had a great opportunity for a stop. Get the ball back and hopefully take the lead and they hit a 64-yard touchdown there.”
“So, there’s just a couple plays here, and there unfortunately that were game-changing. But our players competed as well as anybody. We've got to coach better. And we gotta continue to improve as players, but we got a lot of good things ahead of us.”
Keeping Up With Oregon And Big Ten Power Houses
“These tight games against the top 10 teams, they’re challenging. And they’re gonna be like this. I saw a little bit of the Ohio State-Michigan game, and we kinda looked similar in a lot of ways, and you just got to get over the hump. You want to beat Oregon and you want to beat Ohio State and you want to beat those teams, you gotta over the hump and be able to score one more touchdown, probably. Hold them to one less touchdown, then you’re over the hump.”
“I don’t see these games being much bigger than that in terms of scoring margin, but we’re getting close.”
“To become the best team in the Big Ten, you've got to beat Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon. And we did not do that. And Indiana. Those teams are playing at an elite level right now and they’re all, what 11-1, 12-0.”
“Those teams, we got to be able to take that next step. But, I do believe that our guys have really focused in on the build.”
“I think that’s kind of like the way it works. You lose big, then you lose small, then you win small, then you win big, and that’s kind of the progression of how these turnarounds occur or how these builds occur.”
Jedd Fisch On If It Was A Slow Start
“I guess score earlier," Fisch said. “It was 3-0, and we had the ball on the 20-yard line going in, so I didn’t really feel like, I don’t think anyone felt like in that moment it was anything other than a normal football game where, you know, in these Big Ten games that you’re gonna be going back and forth. So I think obviously you want to go out there and score early, but I don’t know how often that happens.”