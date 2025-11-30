How Oregon's Win Over Washington Changes Its College Football Playoff Seed
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season with a 26-14 win over their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, on the road. With the win, Oregon finishes the season 11-1 and will be one of the three teams from the Big Ten to make the CFP.
Oregon's Potential Seed In the College Football Playoff
With the Ducks not earning a spot in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana after No. 1 Ohio State’s 27-9 win over No. 15 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Oregon will wait to see where they are seeded in the 12-team playoff bracket.
Entering Saturday’s rivalry game against the Huskies, Oregon was projected to be the No. 6 seed in the playoff, which would have the Ducks playing a first-round game at Autzen Stadium. Having a first-round playoff game in Eugene would give the Ducks a significant advantage in what will be the most hostile environment at Autzen Stadium this season.
Could Oregon Earn a First-Round CFP Bye?
After the win, having a home playoff game remains the current scenario for the Ducks; however, Oregon is still alive to earn a first-round bye in the CFP, depending on the results of the teams ranked ahead of them. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana will both earn a first-round bye, no matter which one of them wins in the Big Ten Championship.
A loss by either No. 4 Georgia or No. 5 Texas Tech in their conference championships could potentially have the Ducks jump into the top 4. No. 3 Texas A&M’s stunning 27-17 loss to the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in Austin on Friday night also opens the door for the Ducks to earn a first-round bye, potentially.
In 2024, Oregon concluded the regular season with a 13-0 overall record that included a Big Ten Championship win over the Penn State Nittany Lions and earned a first-round bye in the CFP. Oregon fell to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, a team that they had already beaten earlier in the season at Autzen Stadium.
This season, with the amount of injuries that Oregon has dealt with on offense, a first-round bye could be good for the Ducks. Oregon’s two top wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., were once again both out in the win against Washington. Both wide receivers could return for the CFP, which could make the extra week of rest by earning a first-round bye beneficial for the Ducks.
Top Performers For Oregon In Win vs. Washington
In a game that was a defensive battle throughout, it was wide receiver Malik Benson's 64-yard catch and run touchdown that helped the Ducks pull away in the fourth quarter and earn their second straight rivalry win over Washington. Oregon also extends the FBS's best road winning streak to 12 with the win over the Huskies and gave Washington their second home loss since 2022.
Benson finished the game with a career high five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore rose to the occasion in a big game, like he has all season, throwing for 286 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing. Moore also scored his first career rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Oregon's defense put on a sensational performance against Washington, creating pressure on quarterback Demond Williams Jr. The Ducks' defense held Williams Jr. to 129 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-30 passing, as well as forcing him to throw two interceptions.
Oregon's ability to play well on defense and gut out wins, even when their dominant running game struggled, will be huge for the Ducks to make a run at a National Championship this season.