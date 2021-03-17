Cyrus Habibi-Likio Reflects on Oregon Career

The transfer portal has been a hot topic in the offseason, and Oregon has seen its share of departures. One player set to play in new colors is running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who transferred to Boise State.

He spoke with Ducks Digest to reflect on his career in Eugene.

https://twitter.com/cyri3e/status/1353065518698094592

The running back was recruited by former Head Coach Mark Helfrich, who the school let go shortly after he paid Habibi-Likio an in-home visit. What the Ducks running back lacked in continuity would eventually come full circle.

Jim Mastro reunited with the one-time Washington State commit in Eugene after Mario Cristobal added him to the staff in 2018. The Bay Area product took a redshirt year as a freshman, what he called the best decision of his life. That extra time allowed him to learn from one of the program’s finest tailbacks.

“I got to learn from Royce Freeman, he took me under his wing,” Habibi-Likio said. “I kind of just mimicked everything he did, watched film the way he watched film. I tried to practice the way he practiced.”

One of the most exciting aspects of No. 33’s game day routine was getting “swagged up” with Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr. Players go to Farr to get whatever they want--wristbands, towels, you name it. The final pieces in his swag were gold and diamond encrusted grills he’s been playing in since high school.

“The game day experience at Autzen, it doesn’t really compare to anybody else,” he said. “It’s unique in its own way. I don’t really know how to explain it, you just need to be there to know. It’s loud as hell.”

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound back saw most of his snaps in a crowded backfield in 2018 and 2019, finding his role as the team’s short-yardage back, something he wasn’t used to in high school.

“I put on some weight, a little heavier than I always wanted to play at--but it was a good little roll. Who wouldn’t want to score touchdowns every time they go in?”

When looking at his playing days in the green yellow, CHL, as he came to be called by fans, will remember the 2019 breakout game he had against the Huskies. A monster second half helped propel Oregon to victory in Seattle, racking up 81 yards and averaging over 5 yards per carry, hurdling defenders on a massive touchdown run that sparked a sputtering Ducks’ offense.

“I kind of got thrown into the fire and I came out not on fire. It was awesome-- that atmosphere was crazy,” he said.

Habibi-Likio quickly developed a reputation as one of the program’s strongest recruiters, hosting some of the school’s most prominent names on official visits. Players like like Kayvon Thibodeaux and projected first-round draft pick Penei Sewell had some of their first Oregon interactions with the tail back.

His secret? It all comes down to relationships.

“I just think it has to do a lot with building a relationship fast with these guys,” he said. “Be able to click, crack jokes, be cool, you know have fun. And then I just really kept it real with them.

“I know a lot of big recruits are always from big cities so I'd always kind of show them the small town feel--how loved they'll be and how the fans will love them up.”

Habibi Likio loved his time at Oregon, and was part of multiple Pac-12 championships, but what he will remember most, apart from those he met along the way, is separate from the glamour that comes with being a D-1 running back.

“Something that I admired the most was how high of a standard I was held to every day,” he said. “That was my favorite thing about being an Oregon football player. Little things: pick up trash, shirts tucked in, take your hat off when you're in the building. It creates an edge in life just to be better.”

His departure to Boise frees up carries for Oregon’s talented young backs behind CJ Verdell and Travis Dye. He says fans should be excited about what is waiting in the wings.

On Sean Dollars: “Very talented. These past couple years were great for him mentally--he had to grow. When it’s his time he’s going to break out, he’s something special. He’s going to be a main guy for sure.”

On Trey Benson: “As far as talent-wise, he’s probably one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen. He’s just raw right now. He’s built like a Greek god. He runs high and people will come full speed and hit him low and they just bounce off. If they throw him in he’s going to be ready.”

He shared a farewell message with the Oregon community.

“Somewhere in my heart, I'm always a Duck-- a small place in my heart. I'll always have that and I'm just forever thankful for Oregon.” Habibi-Likio said.

He finished his three years at Oregon with 409 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.