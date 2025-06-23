EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning On NFL, Other Jobs: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’
If a premium coaching job opens up, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is almost always instantly mentioned as a potential candidate. The 39-year-old Lanning is a rising star with the resume to back up his ambition, as Lanning leads all college head coaches with 25 wins and a 89.3 winning percentage since 2023.
A winning coach with a superb culture, a coach like Lanning is in demand.
Does it feel like a compliment to have substantial interest? In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning discusses other jobs, the NFL and his future plans.
“I'm not going anywhere. So I don't spend a lot of time on ‘what ifs.’ I think it speaks to what we've done here as a program and what we've been able to build,” Lanning told Amaranthus. “It's a really special place. But to know that I'm really comfortable exactly where I'm at and where we're going to be, is just as important to me.”
“(Oregon) made a commitment to me. They gave me an opportunity here that no one else gave me that opportunity. They gave me a chance to be the head coach here, and that's something I want to see through,” Lanning continued.
Even though Lanning has reiterated that he has zero plans to leave Eugene, there is a panic that runs through the Willamette Valley when a great football job comes available. When legendary coach Nick Saban retired from Alabama in 2022, Lanning was among the names mentioned as a potential replacement. As Ducks fans tracked flight logs to Tuscaloosa, Lanning halted the rumor and doubled down on his commitment to Oregon.
Did Lanning ever want to coach in the NFL?
“I used to have dreams and aspirations of coaching in the NFL,” Lanning continued. “And then I feel like I've fallen in love with really the players that I get to build relationships with here. The year round involvement that it takes in a program, the people that I get to work with in a place where we can really push the envelope. For me, this is it. This checks every box.”
“I think at some point, if you're always looking at what's next, what next, sometimes you miss the opportunity to smell the roses and see what exists right in front of you,” Lanning said.
As the coaching carousel spins and spins, the question will inevitably be asked again. In which case, Lanning has a simple answer.
“Yeah, we don't have to answer it again,” Lanning said.
Lanning’s calm confidence is a breath of fresh air for a fan base that has some trust issues.
Ducks fans have flashbacks of considerable coaching turnover after Chip Kelly took over for Mike Bellotti in 2008. Following Bellotti, the winningest coach in Oregon history, the Ducks head coaches include Kelly (who left for the NFL in 2012,) Mark Helfrich (2013-2016,) Willie Taggart (who left for ‘dream school’ Florida State after one season) and Mario Cristobal (who left for Alma Mater Miami in 2021.)
Taggart and Cristobal’s departures were particularly shocking.
Some could argue that four head coaches over a 12-year span could be considered par for the course, but for Oregon's fan base, it created anxiety after cheering on Bellotti (1995-2008) and Rich Brooks (1977-1994) for so many years.
The bigger picture is Lanning’s reliability is paying dividends on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The top talent in the country doesn’t have to worry that the coach is going to leave for another gig if they pick the Ducks. In an ever-changing college football landscape of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Lanning’s stability and transparency is a major weapon. Oregon scored a top-5 recruiting class and transfer portal class in 2025.
With a perfect 7-0 home record in 2024, Oregon is now 19-1 under Lanning in Autzen Stadium. Since taking over ahead of the 2022 season, Lanning has led the Ducks to a 35-6 record. Lanning's 35 wins are the most by any Oregon head coach through his first 40 games, and are second-most among active head coaches since 2022 behind only Georgia's Kirby Smart (39).
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
The goal is written on his mirror. With 35 Oregon victories under his belt, only 81 wins to go. Lanning's plan is in Eugene, where the grass is (damn) green.