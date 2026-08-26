Dakorien Moore Shows He's Poised for a Big Leap With Ridiculous Highlight

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore lured uncanny speed in tow once he set foot in Eugene.

But he went viral on Aug. 25 without showing his wheels on the field. Which also shows that the sophomore looks ready to take a big leap soon, literally.

Dakorien Moore Catch Turned Heads at Oregon Practice

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brice Pollock (14) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore arrived in Eugene equipped with a reported 10.40 time in the 100-meter dash in 2025, showing that coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still love luring in speed.

Now the sophomore showed off ridiculous hops and concentration with this insane one-handed grab over star cornerback Ify Obidegwu in a video that made its rounds across the internet on Aug. 25:

Dakorien Moore doing his best OBJ impression with this one-handed catch over Ify Obidegwu pic.twitter.com/p43htefLhz — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) August 25, 2026

The 5-11 Moore outjumps the taller 6-1 defender in this video. What makes it more astonishing is that Moore proves he's got a strong grip of the football, without needing to cradle it into his chest.

Moore's personal best vertical jump isn't known at the moment. But this clip shows that Moore will trust more than his afterburners during the season, which will get Ducks fans raving about his growth potential moving forward.

Oregon Teammate Already Loving Dakorien Moore

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, flies over the goal line ahead of Oklahoma State’s David Kabongo for a second-quarter touchdown at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore rose as a favorite inside the locker room before that one-handed moment.

More so for one of his fellow wide receiver peers in the returning Evan Stewart. He raved about the work ethic and potential of the young wideout with reporters on Aug. 24.

"Dakorien is just being coachable, just still growing into his maturity, and he's a dynamic player, as we know,” Stewart said to the media. “So it's really just honing in on his talents and building every single day is what I've seen, and that's what he's doing.”

Stewart's return from a devastating 2024 injury will further add speed into the perimeter room. Plus create a pick-your-poison scenario among defenders covering the deep arsenal of weapons on the Ducks' side.

Dakorien Moore Already Motivated for Sophomore Leap

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore delivered this big admission when chatting with reporters on the Aug. 4 media day.

"My first year here, I wanted to make history, be legendary - the things that we was preaching to our team. So, being that I didn’t accomplish that, it was already set on my mind like, no days off. Like, right back to it," Moore said.

Duck fans will likely fall in love with that motivational quote from the young wideout. He's clearly driven about building off of his 34-catch, 497-yard campaign that saw three touchdowns.

Moore showed early signs of his growing potential, including outleaping another star cornerback in Brandon Finney Jr. during the spring game in April 2026. So that catch and the one over Obidegwu came against Oregon's top two cornerbacks.

Now Oregon fans should start manifesting the damage Moore can do against the top corners on the opposite side, starting with Boise State defenders Sherrod Smith and Demetrius Freeney Jr., the Broncos' projected starting cornerbacks for the Sept. 5 contest inside Autzen Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.