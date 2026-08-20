Updated Oregon Ducks Football Projected Offensive Starters

The 2026 college football season is rapidly approaching, and with Oregon’s season opener against Boise State on Sept. 5 getting closer, the picture is becoming much clearer as to who will take the field for the Ducks as they begin a highly anticipated 2026 campaign.

While foundational pieces like redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore and interior offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu and Dave Iuli provide a sense of stability, Dan Lanning’s offense still has several starting roles up for grabs.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenyon Sadiq’s departure to the NFL left an opening at tight end. There has also been plenty of competition along the offensive tackle positions and throughout the wide receiver room. With several players competing for starting roles and plenty of depth across the offense, those position battles will likely remain competitive through the final weeks of fall camp.

While the media is not permitted to watch practice, conversations with players and coaches throughout fall camp have provided insight into the Ducks’ depth chart and which players are emerging as potential starters heading into the 2026 season.

Updated projected Oregon football starting lineups for offense:

Quarterback

There is little question as to who will be at the helm of Oregon’s offense in 2026. In his first season as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Dante Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. Additionally, Moore finished the 2025 season ranking fourth nationally with a 71.8 completion percentage (fourth-best in UO single-season history) while also recording 30 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores for 3,721 total yards.

With those kinds of numbers, paired with the level of praise and leadership coaches spoke about Dante with, Moore could very well have declared for the NFL Draft. However, instead of taking his talents pro, Moore elected to stay in Eugene and help Oregon chase the program’s first-ever national championship.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore has the starting role locked down, there are some potential questions about who could back him up and take that QB2 spot. Former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola is largely a part of that conversation.

Raiola joins the Ducks hoping to follow a pattern of development followed by both Moore and Dillon Gabriel, who sat a year to learn and develop behind starting quarterbacks. However, his decision to go from starter to backing up Dante Moore doesn’t automatically guarantee him the QB2 spot.

Brock Thomas is yet another name to keep an eye on, as he served as the primary backup behind Dante Moore on top of already knowing and spending years in the Ducks’ offensive system. Not to mention, rising sophomore Akili Smith Jr. has also been receiving high praise through fall camp.

Running Back

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon will likely lean on a two-headed backfield in 2026. Sophomores Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will likely handle the bulk of the first-team workload after dominant freshman campaigns that exceeded expectations.

Davison led Oregon’s backfield as a true freshman, rushing for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. His production in short-yardage and red-zone situations gives him the edge for the RB1 role.

Hill also had a dominant freshman season where he rushed for 656 yards and five touchdowns. The two should split a significant portion of Oregon’s carries, with Colorado transfer Simeon Price as well as Da’Jaun Riggs providing more depth.

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver room could be one of Oregon’s most competitive position groups heading into 2026, with established veterans competing alongside several talented younger players.

Boundary / X Receiver

Dakorien Moore enters the season as the projected starter after catching 34 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman. He also added 49 rushing yards and a score.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After returning to full strength following a late-season knee issue, Moore should have an opportunity to become one of Dante Moore’s top targets and take another step forward in his sophomore season.

Freshman Gatlin Bair could also push for rotational opportunities while redshirt sophomore Dillon Gresham provides additional depth on the outside.

Field / Z Receiver

Evan Stewart is projected to reclaim the starting role after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon.

His return could give Oregon another proven option on the perimeter, although his workload will be something to monitor after missing an entire season.

Freshmen Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton could also push for opportunities throughout fall camp.

Slot / H Receiver

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest question in the receiver room could come at slot, where Jeremiah McClellan and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks are competing for the starting job.

McClellan broke out in 2025, catching 38 passes for 557 yards and three touchdowns. His 78-yard performance against Washington was one of several highlights from his sophomore season.

Hooks brings significant FBS starting experience and gives Oregon a proven underneath option with the ability to create after the catch.

Projected starters: Dakorien Moore (X), Evan Stewart (Z) and Jeremiah McClellan (Slot).

Tight End

Oregon will have to replace Kenyon Sadiq at tight end, but the Ducks have a proven player ready to step into a larger role.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redshirt junior Jamari Johnson is the projected starter after catching 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns as a primary backup in 2025.

Johnson enters the season on the John Mackey and Lombardi Award watch lists and has the experience to take over as Oregon’s top tight end.

Offensive Line

Oregon has more stability on the interior of its offensive line, while both tackle positions remain competitive heading into the 2026 season.

Left Tackle

Redshirt sophomore Fox Crader and true freshman Tommy Tofi are competing for the starting role.

Crader has the advantage of experience in Oregon’s system, while Tofi brings an impressive physical profile at 6-6 and 340 pounds. His early pass-protection work has already caught the attention of coaches.

Interior

Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and Dave Iuli provide two of Oregon’s most experienced pieces up front.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laloulu started every game in 2025 and enters the season on the Rimington and Outland Trophy watch lists. He will once again anchor the interior and handle Oregon’s pre-snap blocking calls.

Iuli is projected to start at right guard after several years of Big Ten experience. His physicality gives Oregon another established presence on the interior.

At left guard, redshirt freshman Douglas Utu and veteran transfer Michael Bennett III are competing for the starting job.

Right Tackle

The right tackle competition features redshirt junior Gernorris Wilson and redshirt senior Kawika Rogers.

Both players have experience across the offensive line, but Wilson’s lateral mobility gives him the edge entering the final weeks of fall camp.

Projected offensive line: Fox Crader (LT), Douglas Utu (LG), Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu (C), Dave Iuli (RG) and Gernorris Wilson (RT).

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