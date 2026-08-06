Dakorien Moore Speaks Openly About Feelings Following Peach Bowl Loss

The Oregon Ducks' brutal 56-22 loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl was a learning lesson for many players on coach Dan Lanning’s roster.

The last two playoff losses to teams that have won the national championship have given the Ducks extra motivation heading into the 2026 season, as this time they hope to be the ones to lift the CFP trophy.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among those players who are using last year’s Peach Bowl loss as motivation for this upcoming season is Ducks sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Here’s what Moore had to say about what he felt after the Ducks lost the Peach Bowl to the Hoosiers last season.

Dakorien Moore’s Feeling After Peach Bowl Loss

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) and defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“My first year here, I wanted to make history, be legendary - the things that we was preaching to our team. So, being that I didn’t accomplish that, it was already set on my mind like, no days off. Like, right back to it.”

“So, instantly from that day, I was by myself working. That next day, as soon as we get back, just cause like it meant that much to me. And like I said, it was similar to me going through high school. I lost state my freshman year of high school, and instantly, within the next couple of days, my receiver coach had me and a couple of our other receivers training, just because we didn’t want to feel that same grief again. It was kind of simple for me.”

Dakorien Moore’s Freshman Season With Ducks

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore showed promise to be a future star at wide receiver for the Ducks as he put together an impressive freshman season, despite dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the final stretch of crucial games in November that helped Oregon reach the College Football Playoff.

In his freshman season with the Ducks, Moore totaled 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. Entering the season, Moore will be a crucial piece of the Ducks' wide receiver room that is also set to feature Evan Stewart, Iverson Hooks, and Jeremiah McClellan.

Since he arrived in Eugene, Moore has sought the advice of Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart, who returns this year following missing the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon injury that he suffered in a practice in June of 2025.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the season, the group looks to build the case as the best wide receiver core in college football. Returning star quarterback Dante Moore will have several wide receivers he looks to rely on as the Ducks eye a national championship.

The Ducks are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. According to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are 24.5-point favorites in their season opener against Boise State.

The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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