Dan Lanning Addresses Altering Oregon's Practice Plans for College Football Playoff

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' path to the College Football Playoff this season was much more difficult than last year’s team, which went 13-0 and won a Big Ten championship. Before defeating the No. 12 James Madison Dukes 54-31 in their first-round home playoff game at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks earned a spot in the CFP with an 11-1 regular-season record. Their one loss came at the hands of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, who defeated the Ducks 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11.

Unlike last year, Oregon faced several challenging tests to end the regular season. Down to the wire road wins against the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Washington Huskies, as well as a home victory over the No. 16 USC Trojans, helped the Ducks secure a spot in the CFP for a second consecutive season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) celebrates with Oregon Ducks linebacker Brayden Platt (23) after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Wednesday, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning mentioned the changes from last season’s playoff team compared to this year’s team and their different approach.

What Dan Lanning Said

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

On Oregon's Different Approach To College Football Playoff:

“I think certainly a couple of things changed. Ultimately, we stopped worrying about the next opponent, and we focused a little bit more on ourselves early on. We did the mock game this year to kind of maintain that routine for our players,” Lanning said.

“That was something we didn’t do last year, and again, it’s a little bit different because we’re playing a little bit earlier, but there’s some growth moments within that game. I think there’s also the respect and the ability to honor the fact that Ohio State was playing some really good football right there. Let’s focus on how we can play really good football.”

Oregon, following its first-round win over James Madison, has now reached the stage where it was eliminated last year. The Ducks fell 41-21 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl after going 13-0 in the regular season. This time around in the CFP Quarterfinal, the Ducks face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, where they hope to overcome last year's mistakes.

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Playoff Betting Odds Make A Clear Statement

MORE: Oregon Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal Amid College Football Playoff Run

MORE: Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon's CFP Quarterfinal Matchup vs. Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Ducks are hoping that their growth during this season will lead to a win in the CFP Quarterfinal over Texas Tech. Oregon’s Orange Bowl matchup against Texas Tech is expected to be a battle between two dominant defenses that both rank in the top 10 in college football. The Big 12 Champions, Texas Tech, enter the Orange Bowl with the No. 3 total defense in the country, allowing an average of 254.4 yards and 10.9 points per game.

The Red Raiders' rush defense is also No. 1 in the country, allowing an average of 68.5 yards per game. Texas Tech’s top rush defense presents a massive challenge for Oregon’s dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr.

Oregon ranks No. 8 in the country, allowing an average of 271.4 yards and 16.3 points per game. The Ducks aim to be consistent defensively from start to finish against Texas Tech following their second-half defensive struggles against James Madison.

Defense could ultimately decide the Orange Bowl matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have never beaten the Ducks, as Oregon leads the all-time series 3-0. Their last meeting came in Lubbock in 2023, where Oregon won 38-30. The Orange Bowl is scheduled to kick off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jan.1 at 9 a.m. PT, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Recommended Articles