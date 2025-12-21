What Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds Say About The Playoff Quarterfinal

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff after defeating the No. 12 James Madison Dukes. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Jan. 1.

Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are 1.5-point favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -118, and the point total is set at 52.5.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While the Oregon Ducks are favorites for the matchup, it is expected to be a close one. The Ducks are coming off a big win, while the Red Raiders had a bye in the first round and are well-rested. Texas Tech is the higher seed, but the betting odds slightly favor Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Oregon’s Offense Continues To Shine

The Oregon Ducks’ offense has been one of the most explosive units in college football. Offensive coordinator Will Stein is sticking with the program despite taking the head coaching position at Kentucky, allowing the Ducks to keep some continuity throughout the CFP.

The Ducks’ offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who has the chance to boost his NFL Draft stock throughout the CFP. Moore has passed for 3,046 yards and 28 touchdowns. He threw four touchdowns against James Madison, but threw two interceptions. Moore will have to be more cautious ahead of facing the Red Raiders.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore greets Duck fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' wide receivers are getting healthy at the perfect time for a playoff push. Dakorien Moore only had one reception against the Dukes, but it was a good chance for him to continue to ease back into playing with the offense.

Wide receiver Malik Benson leads the team with 645 yards and six touchdowns. One of the biggest aspects of the injuries on Oregon’s offense is the players who have stepped up when their name was called. The Ducks have immense depth on offense, which will help the team move through the playoff.

Running backs Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison continue to be role players on the offense. Whittington leads the team with 798 rushing yards and has six touchdowns. Davison has racked up 625 rushing yards, but leads the team with 13 touchdowns. The Ducks’ running back depth helps keep the team ready with fresh legs, and they are a tough group to stop.

Oregon’s Defense Must Play All Four Quarters

While Oregon played at a high level and entered halftime 34-6, the Ducks defense allowed the Dukes to score four touchdowns in the second half.

"I think we played a really strong first half and got complacent and comfortable, so I was very disappointed. We came out and had a three-and-out to start the drive in the second half, so it was a good, successful stop. And then we gave up a fake punt and gave up a touchdown on the ensuing play. Was really disappointed in our overall finish in the second half," Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said after the game.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon has a talented defense and has to refocus before facing the Red Raiders. The Ducks’ leading tackler is linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who leads the team with 113 total tackles, and has one sack, four passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. He is a leader on the defense and will likely play a critical role in the quarterfinals.

A big player who continued to step up this season for the Ducks is linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who leads the team with 7.5 sacks. He has also forced two fumbles and defended five passes, and could play a key role against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Should Not Be Counted Out

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire walks the field prior to the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon is favored, Texas Tech should not be counted out in the quarterfinals. The Red Raiders enter the matchup with a 12-1 record and as Big 12 champions. They are also coming off a bye, which could mean they are well rested ahead of facing the Ducks.

The Red Raiders are led by quarterback Behren Morton, who has passed for 2,643 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interceptions this season, proving he can make smart decisions and is an accurate thrower.

Wide receiver Caleb Douglass leads Texas Tech with 846 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and will be a key player for Oregon to watch. The Red Raiders have a talented run game, and it will be key for Oregon to stop it early. Running back Cameron Dickey leads the team with 1,095 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Defensively, the two key players to watch for are linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey. Rodriguez leads the Red Raiders with 117 tackles, and has four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Bailey leads the team with 13.5 sacks. Oregon’s offense has to be ready for a tough Texas Tech defense.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders will kick off on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium.

