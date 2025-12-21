Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech

EUGENE - The No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders finally have their opponent in the No. 5 Oregon Ducks for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl.

Oregon punched their ticket with a 51-34 win over James Madison at Autzen Stadium, but the Ducks showed cracks in the second half that clearly fired up coach Dan Lanning. Known for his intensity and relentless attention to detail, Lanning’s frustration - which was echoed by both coordinators and this players - isn’t a bad sign.

It could be exactly what this Ducks team needs as it eyes the program's first-ever national championship. Had the Ducks cruised to a blowout win over JMU in Eugene, those cracks may not have shown up until the quarterfinal game against a stronger opponent in the Red Raiders. The Ducks now have an opportunity to right the ship and get back to their "standard" before they head to Miami.

There are only eight teams left vying for the National Championship, and Oregon faces a huge challenge in Texas Tech.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Frustrations

After dominating early, Oregon’s offense cooled off, and lapses on defense allowed James Madison to hang around longer than expected. James Madison scored the most points of any Oregon opponent this season and outscored the Ducks, 28-17 in the second half.

“The team realizes this is a growth moment for us, an opportunity to continue to improve and get better, but we're going to have to play better football to be able to reach our goals when it's all said and done,” Lanning said.

Instead of a moment of celebration, the team was largely displeased after winning their first playoff game since 2015 and first-ever in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks reached 12 wins for the third season in a row and the eighth time in program history, all since 2010... but you didn't hear any music roaring from the locker room.

“Normally, when we come to the locker room, we’re playing music, dancing, all that,”Oregon receiver Malik Benson said. “But when you come to the locker room and it’s almost like we feel like we lost, that’s just a sign to see that we’re not outcome-driven.”

Lanning’s visible edge after the game sent a message to his players: complacency has no place in the playoffs. What is next for Lanning and the Ducks?

"Go work. Ready to go to work," Lanning said.

Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Displeased With Schedule

For a Ducks team with championship aspirations, Lanning's spark could translate well for the next 10 days before the quarterfinal. Laser-focused preparation, sharper execution and intensity will be crucial against a Texas Tech squad with its own high-powered offense that ranks second-highest in the nation in points per game (42.5).

If Oregon’s defense performs like it did in the second half against James Madison, the Red Raiders could build an insurmountable lead. But it’s Texas Tech’s defense that has emerged as one of the nation’s best, led by Chuck Bednarik Award-winning linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. The Red Raiders rank third in scoring defense, allowing just 10.9 points per game, fifth in total defense with 254.4 yards per game, and first in rushing defense, giving up only 68.5 yards per game.

It will be strength vs. strength. The Ducks score the ninth-most points per game in the country (38.2) and have scored 50-plus points four times this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Not only is this Texas Tech's first trip to the Orange Bowl, but it also represents the Red Raiders’ first appearance in the College Football Playoff since the system’s expansion.

Texas Tech has been off since beating BYU in the Big 12 Conference Championship game on Dec. 6.

The Red Raiders have three weeks off between their conference championship at the playoff, which surfaces the age-old rust vs. rest debate. In the 2024 College Football Playoff, each team that received a first-round bye lost in its debut game.

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire was clear in his displeasure with the current college football schedule.

“This is really not natural, you know, I really think we should be playing the playoffs every seven days,” McGuire said. “College football is not supposed to be played in the second semester. College football is not supposed to be played Jan. 19th.... If we want to get behind something and fix something, let's fix the calendar before we fix anything else.”

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds

Fresh off a their first-ever Big 12 Championship, the Red Raiders (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) are seeded higher than the Ducks but Oregon is (barely) the favorite to win. The game is nearly a pick-em but the Ducks are currently 1.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51. 5 total points.

Of all the quarterfinal games, Oregon vs. Texas Tech has the closest odds... which could be telling of the great matchup that fans are in for at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Jan. 1. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. PT. It looks like the Ducks and the Red Raiders could delivers the marquee matchup of the New Year's games.

Here are the odds for the rest of the quarterfinal games:

Ohio State favored by 9.5-points over Miami

Indiana favored by 7.5-points over Alabama

Georgia favored by 6.5-points over Ole Miss