Dan Lanning’s Chip Kelly Warning Ahead of Autzen Stadium Return

The Oregon Ducks (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Halloween game will feature a ghost from the program's past: Chip Kelly makes his Autzen Stadium return with the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten). Kelly is the offensive coordinator at Northwestern and has helped reconstruct one of the worst Big Ten offenses last season into one of the most productive in the conference.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning knows the Ducks could see glimpses of the offense that made Kelly a household name in Eugene.

Nov 26, 2010; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly before a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Lanning prepares Oregon’s defense for Saturday’s matchup, he sees concepts Kelly has carried with him since his days coaching the Ducks, along with new wrinkles special to Northwestern’s personnel.

... Talk about a spooky flashback.

Dan Lanning’s Warning About Chip Kelly’s Offense

Now Northwestern’s offensive coordinator, Kelly has helped the Wildcats become one of the Big Ten’s most productive offenses.

“Yeah, I think the great thing about Chip is he always does an unbelievable job of utilizing his personnel and finding things that they do at a really high level,” Lanning said. “So, there’s things you’re seeing at Northwestern now that they haven’t done in the past anywhere that he’s been.”

“And then there’s wrinkles that are like, okay, that’s a Chip play. That’s an identity play that he’s kind of always carried in his future or in his past, so you see a little bit of elements of both,” Lanning said. “And it’s like I kind of described before. It’s almost like you’re playing three different offenses.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern has become one of the most surprising teams in 2026, led by 41-year-old coach David Braun, new quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel and Kelly as the OC. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game.

The Wildcats challenge extends beyond what Oregon can study on film. Kelly’s willingness to introduce new concepts means the Ducks could have to adjust in real time.

“The new wrinkles that he has at Northwestern, some of the old flavor that he has that he’s carried all the way to his time back here at Oregon, and then there’s always going to be something new when you walk into a game that it’s going to be like he’s never put this on film,” Lanning said. “He might not know how you’re going to line up against it, and you have to figure it out there within the rules of your defense and how you execute.”

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon knows firsthand how dangerous a Kelly-led offense can be. The Ducks last faced him during the 2024 season, when he was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes defeated Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinals and went on to win the national championship.

Chip Kelly’s Oregon Legacy Comes Full Circle on Halloween

Kelly's fast-paced offenses helped transform Oregon into a national power. More than a decade after Kelly left Eugene for the NFL, Lanning still sees parts of that system in Northwestern’s offense.

When Kelly left Eugene after the 2012 season, he was one of the hottest coaches in all of football. Ducks fans largely hold him in high regards for the massive success he had at Oregon.

Kelly was Oregon's offensive coordinator from 2007-08 and the head coach from 2009-2012 with a 46-7 overall record. To Ducks fans' delight, he led the team to wins in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl, appeared in two Rose Bowls (winning in 2012), as well as the 2011 BCS national championship game during that span.

For Ducks fans searching for optimism after learning that starting quarterback Dante Moore is likely out for the season with a concussion, the thought of Kelly’s offense putting up points at Autzen Stadium could be a frightful one on Halloween.

December 4, 2010, Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly waits before leading his team onto the field against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles began his college career at Oregon State, and now he’ll return to the state to face his former foe. He’s a dual-threat quarterback, which gives Kelly another way to challenge Oregon’s defense.

There’s one more connection between Kelly’s return and Oregon’s history at Autzen Stadium. The last time the Ducks played a home game on Halloween, Kelly was on the Oregon sideline as head coach.

On Oct. 31, 2009, Kelly led the Ducks to a 47-20 win over USC in front of a booming Autzen crowd. Now, 17 years later, Kelly returns on Halloween as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator, tasked with trying to beat the program he once led to national prominence.

Oregon vs. Northwestern kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium and will be broadcast on Peacock.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.