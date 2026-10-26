Oregon Ducks' Shocking Betting Odds vs. Northwestern After Staff Changes

The Oregon Ducks entered the season as legitimate national title contenders and ranked No. 2 in the nation. However, after eight weeks of college football, the Ducks’ odds of making the College Football Playoff are slim to none.

Oregon entered Saturday’s matchup against Illinois as a 9.5-point favorite, per DraftKings, but ultimately fell to the Fighting Illini by 11 points in a 21-10 loss. Losing by double digits to an unranked opponent is a disappointing result for any team, especially one with the talent and experience Oregon entered the season with.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with quarterback Dante Moore sidelined and four of the team's top five wide receivers unavailable, Oregon was still favored by more than a touchdown on the road. The loss only adds to the growing concerns surrounding the Ducks as their preseason national championship aspirations continue to slip away.

Despite the disappointing loss, Oregon is still a slight favorite heading into its matchup with the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats.

Oregon vs. Northwestern Betting Odds and Point Spread

Despite their struggles, the Ducks head into their upcoming matchup against the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats as favorites. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite, with moneyline odds of -178 compared to Northwestern at +146. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Oddsmakers expect a competitive matchup, and for good reason. Both teams have surprised the Big Ten this season, but in very different ways. Northwestern entered the 2026 season with low expectations after being projected to finish near the bottom of the conference in preseason media rankings.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Northwestern has defied those expectations and climbed into the Top 20 under offensive coordinator and former Oregon coach Chip Kelly and quarterback Aidan Chiles.

On the other hand, Oregon entered the season as a national championship contender but has struggled to live up to those expectations. After a disappointing loss to Illinois, the Ducks are looking to stop the bleeding against a Northwestern team that has continued to exceed expectations.

One of the biggest factors working in Oregon’s favor is the potential return of several key offensive players who missed the Illinois game. The potential returns of wide receivers Evan Stewart, Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott, could provide a significant boost to an Oregon offense that struggled to move the ball consistently against Illinois.

Questions still remain surrounding quarterback Dante Moore, who has now missed three consecutive games after suffering a concussion against USC, and whether he will return to the lineup against Northwestern. Quarterback Dylan Raiola started in his place against Illinois. Moore’s availability could play a significant role in determining how the Ducks approach the matchup.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) rushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has also made a significant change to its coaching staff heading into the matchup. The Ducks have relieved Drew Mehringer of his duties as offensive coordinator. Whether the move leads to immediate improvement or creates additional adjustments for the offense remains to be seen, but it will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch against Northwestern.

Although Oregon is the favorite heading into the matchup, Northwestern’s recent success and the Ducks’ ongoing offensive questions suggest this will not be an easy game for Oregon.

Playing at Autzen Stadium gives the Ducks an advantage, but they will need to show significant improvement on offense to avoid another disappointing result.

Importance of an Offensive Coordinator

One of the biggest factors behind Oregon’s disappointing start has been its offensive inconsistency, which ultimately led to a midseason coaching change and highlights the value of an experienced offensive coordinator.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When former offensive coordinator Will Stein left Oregon to become Kentucky’s coach, Dan Lanning promoted tight ends coach Drew Mehringer rather than hiring an outside candidate. Mehringer had been with the Ducks since 2022 and helped develop the tight end room, including current New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq. However, his success as a position coach did not translate to the same results as offensive coordinator.

Oregon is averaging 33.1 points per game, a number that is inflated by its 84-0 win over Portland State. The Ducks have averaged just 14 points across their last three games, all without starting quarterback Dante Moore, and scored only 10 against Illinois. The loss also snapped Oregon’s 61-game streak of scoring more than 10 points in a game.

Although Oregon’s offensive struggles cannot be blamed entirely on Mehringer, the decision to promote him rather than hire a more experienced coordinator has come under scrutiny.

Northwestern also hired a new offensive coordinator this season, but the Wildcats brought in former Oregon coach Chip Kelly.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly served as Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008 before becoming head coach from 2009 to 2012. He later gained experience in the NFL and at UCLA before returning to college football as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2024, when the Buckeyes won the national championship.

That experience has benefited Northwestern.

The contrast between the two programs is a prime example of the kind of impact an offensive coordinator can have. It also helps explain why Oregon’s Halloween matchup against Northwestern could be highly competitive.

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