Dan Lanning Delivers Unfortunate Jeremiah McClellan Injury Update

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks bounced back from their first loss of the season in a big way. An 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings at home propels the Ducks into their Big Ten opener, which comes on the road vs. a familiar rival.

Oregon is set to take on the No. 12 USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Coach Dan Lanning addressed the upcoming challenge against USC, how the Trojans have changed since the 2025 matchup and what the Ducks took away from their blowout Week 3 win.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning also opened up on the injury status of five Ducks, including receiver Jeremiah McClellan. McClellan participated in warmups ahead of the Portland State game, but later appeared on the sidelines with a boot and crutches.

Everything Dan Lanning Said

Injury Updates Jeremiah McClellan, Kendre Harrison and Jamari Johnson

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, feel good about Kendre and Jamari was out there today. Well, both those guys, I think, will get more and more reps throughout practice as we go throughout the week, and should have availability.”

“J-Mac's going to be down for a little bit of time. Broke his foot there in pregame, kind of a weird deal, and fortunately, he's a tough guy, and certainly somebody that we relied on and will rely on in the future. So, it's just a matter of when we can be able to get him back.”

Injury Update for Cornerback Carl Williams IV:

“Yeah, Carl should be back for us this week.”

Injury Update for Receiver Jalen Lott:

“Started practicing with us this week. I don't know that you'll see him in this game.”

Opening Statement:

“All right, hopping into it. We had a good day of attack today. Obviously, want to always take the time to thank our fans for Friday. They were unbelievable. They do a great job and allow us to get a jump on USC. Obviously, this would be a really big challenge this week.”

“Coach Riley's teams are always really hard to stop offensively. I think they've become pretty dynamic when it comes to special teams. Obviously, I know they had the fake against them in the last game, but they're doing some stuff different there.”

“That's a challenge. New coordinator on defense as well with Coach Patterson, who provides a myriad of looks that are challenging to prepare for, and then they have a team that has a lot of talent as well. So, the environment, I'm sure, is going to be unbelievable there at the Coliseum. My first time getting to play down there since we've been at Oregon.”

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Been there in the past as a GA, but it can be a really special place, and that's what we're anticipating, their absolute best, but when you look at this roster that they have, they have a lot of great players that are playing at a high level.”

“Obviously, it starts there with their quarterback, and then they have some dynamic pieces around them. So, this will provide a really good challenge for us. Our players are certainly focused and excited about this matchup. It's a great way to start off Big Ten play for us, and looking forward to the challenges that presents.”

Meaningful Takeaways From Portland State:

“Those are still things that are for us to certainly clean up. But I always think back to past experiences for us. Fox Crader's a guy starting for us right now at tackle a year ago. You know he got 10 reps in a Montana State game, right?”

“And then a couple weeks later, he's starting against USC, right? That's what you get. You get game experience. That's the first college game for a lot of players in our program. The opportunity to evaluate that, and then there's things that we were attacking from the previous week that we said, ‘Hey, we have to be better at.’”

“And regardless of who you're going against, you get the opportunity to see, okay, are we doing that at a higher level? I think penalties is something that still showed up for us in the second half. In the first half, we had two. I think that's some of the details and stuff that we wanted to attack. That's where that showed up.”

“You know, some creativity and some stuff in our run game. I thought it showed up better, but it's going to be different when you face the opponents that we're going to face in the Big Ten. But more than anything, experience. There's some guys that got their very first snaps of their career here at Oregon in that game, and that's really valuable for us.”

Characterizing and Improving the Pass Rush:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“37 snaps. You know how many passes there were? Yeah, around 20, right? Drop-back passes, six. I think we hit the quarterback three times. So, when you look at it, like, how many pass up rush opportunities are they? Are you efficient, right?”

“We got one, a sack, basically off of the fact that they had a penalty for throwing it out of bounds, right? In a situation where there's nobody, so there's one, we got a sack with Aydin Breeland. We hit the quarterback multiple times. They did cut protection, right?”

“They did eight-man play action protection. So, I don't think there's a huge concern looking at that game. There's a rush plan, and there weren't a lot of opportunities to rush, right? Especially when you're talking about 37 snaps on defense, it's a little bit different.”

“This game will be a great game to be able to assess that and see what it looked like. It wasn't there in the Oklahoma State game, and then similar, they had some good protection adjustments that they were able to do. They moved the pocket at times as well, and then we were close on the quarterback, but didn't finish.”

“We had times we had it covered. He scrambled in that game, so I don't think there's room for concern yet. When there's a bunch of opportunities, and we're not taking advantage of opportunities, I think that's where there's concern. And then there's been some guys that have shown some really good rush reps throughout the year.”

“You know, whether it's Bear in the Boise State game, Matayo’s in the Boise State game. I think Nas has gotten close to the quarterback several times. What did show up in that game is we had batted balls multiple times, which is, to me, just as much of a measure of pass rush when you have batted balls and those lead interceptions. I think that's a way you can impact the quarterback when the ball's coming out quick.”

How the Focus Improved Since Oklahoma State:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes in the rain as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think, again, when you know what practice is supposed to look like, and it looked much more like what we wanted it to look like last week. Now, as a player, every guy's in this program's goal is to get better, right?”

“And when they see, okay, we improved in operation, we improved in execution on the field because of the way we practiced and what we did, it makes them want that even more at a higher level when you walk into a practice this week, so this is a game that doesn't take anything for our guys to get excited for.”

“We got several guys that are from the area getting to go back home. This is a significant game against a really good team, an undefeated team. So that challenge in itself, I think, is going to lend towards really good practices and making sure that we do a good job as coaches to put together a good plan.”

What Makes Quarterback Jayden Maiava Good and How He Improved Since Their Last Meeting:

“Yeah, I mean, one, he gives his wide receivers a chance. There's some unbelievable catches that are made in the Rutgers game, but he puts the ball in places where they have a chance to go make a play on the ball.”

“And a lot of times, your backs to the ball as a DB; you have to you really struggle when it's in a tight window to be able to do that. He can extend plays with his feet, but he always keeps his eyes downfield, right? He's a guy that can scramble to throw and have success, and then he's obviously athletic enough to be able to run as well.”

“And you know, if you look at quarterbacks in Lincoln’s system, they've always had success, but he certainly had success, and he's been there now a number of years, where it's going to allow him to be the best version of himself.”

Assessment of Running Back King Miller:

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, a little bit of scheme variation that's different than what they've done in the past, but certainly a good runner. I think their offensive line is as good as it's been since I've been here, as far as the pieces that they have up front.”

“Some guys that have played for them for a number of years now that have really grown into themselves, and then they have backs that run the ball really well. I think that's always the identity of a good team for Lincoln as their ability to rush the ball at a high level.”

Counterattacking USC’s Explosive Air Attack:

“Yeah, do your job. Eye discipline. Right, can't panic when the ball's in the air. We have to do a good job of that this week. Certainly, last year when we played them, that showed up a good amount.”

“We were able to do a decent job against the run game, and then the ball started getting thrown in the field. We had some pass interference calls. We have to try to create that in practice because they do a really good job of that.”

“But more than anything, do your job, have high discipline, and then put yourself in position to be able to make a play on the ball.”

Messiah Hampton’s Play At Receiver With Jeremiah McClellan Out:

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, I think he stepped in a game where he was going to have a role in that game regardless. But his role grew quick, right? Because right before pregame, you're anticipating J-Mac being able to go out there, and then Messiah goes out there.”

“But that confidence built; good example. He was able to make and make some plays for us the week before, and it's been built throughout fall camp and some of the things he's done, so it's always been about strength in numbers for us, right?”

“That showed up at the tight end position for us in our last game with Jamari down. You're always going to see different pieces to the puzzle, but I think Messiah did a good job in the role that he was in this last game.”

Intensity of the USC Rivalry:

“Yeah, it's as intense as it gets, right? When you talk about two teams that are competitive, that want to be really good, that have great talent, it means a ton to the fan base. I think it's only grown, like you said, in my time since I've been here, that it means a lot our team.”

“You know, the biggest thing is can you focus on the game and not the occasion, right? Try to be in the moment and focus on your preparation, your execution. But this is certainly a big game.”

The Stakes of This Matchup Motivating the Team:

“It's certainly not just another game. We don't talk about like all the scenarios that play out. We worry about the things that we can't control. So how can we go out here and perform the best that we want to be able to perform?”

“But do we think this is a big game? Absolutely. Do our players realize that? Absolutely. It's Big Ten play. That's different, right? All that matters. We don't go through all the what ifs scenarios. We go through, okay. How do we prepare to be the best version of us for this game?”

How Defensive Coordinator Gary Patterson Makes USC Different:

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I won't get into great like detail what he does. I don't want him to necessarily know what we're working on. But I think you know, obviously, Gary's had a long-storied history as a defensive coach, and he does a phenomenal job.”

“And I think part of what makes it different now than what he's played with in the past, he's got a really good front right there at SC that's disruptive, and they do a lot of different line games and things like that. The way he's able to match patterns is always a challenge, right?”

“And you're looking for wrinkles, but it's tough to be able to handle that. And then again, the variety of looks and how he's able to get calls into his guys fast and have them execute all that really shows up, and I think the biggest thing anybody that watches Coach Patterson coach you see a guy coach with passion and energy.”

“And usually you've heard me say it before, but players take on really that presence of you as a coach, they take on that same personality, and you see as players playing with that personality.”

Self-Scouting Using Footage From Portland State vs. Tougher Opponents:

“Usually, watch a game and kind of put it in bed, but you use it for the remainder of the year as something that you can teach off and grow. And what do we focus on when the talent's not the same? We focus on, is our footwork right?”

“Is there's the speed of this play being executed the right way? Will that work against better competition? That's a lot of what we graded going to that last game. Is like, hey, the location of this ball as a pass is this going to be one that can be completed against the DBs that we're going to see in this league?”

“So, you evaluate it from that standpoint, but you're pretty self-aware of, hey, the reality of there's a difference of what it looks like, and then most of the time, as you get to this point, now you're really watching opponent film more than anything.”

Assessing USC Edge Rusher Luke Wafle:

“I don't know Luke extremely well, but he seems like he's a guy that takes it really serious, right? I've heard about his diet. I've heard about his focus. You know, you see the way he plays. He's looking for contact at all times. He's got great athleticism and strength, and you know, shows up. You feel his presence on the field. So, I can't speak about him in depth, other than you have to know where he's at when he's on the field.”

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