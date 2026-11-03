Dan Lanning Divulges Where Ohio State’s Defense Becomes a Threat

The Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) are facing what many thought would be the programs' biggest game during the 2026 preseason: a trip to "The Horseshoe" to face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time since 2021.

Though wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes offense continue to remain a threat to Oregon's veteran defense, another storyline fans and coach Dan Lanning are talking about is Ohio State's defense facing a Duck offense trying to find a consistent rhythm under new play-caller Jay Johnson.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Sizes Up Ohio State's Defense

During his pregame press conference, Lanning gave his thoughts on the Ohio State "Silver Bullets" with their total defense ranked No. 11 in the country by the NCAA following the Buckeyes' 30-18 loss against the USC Trojans, in which the Trojans' offense put up 20 points within the first half.

"One, I mean, they make it really difficult," Lanning said. "The job that they do up front, I think they create a lot of one-on-ones. They create a lot of - a multitude of fronts that they use and guys that they move around in a lot of different positions. I would call them a game plan defense where what they do one week is different than what they do the next week. You don't necessarily know where they're always going to line up."

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive line Tobi Osunsanmi (12) celebrates with teammates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sizing Up The Buckeyes

Lanning not only credited the Ohio State's defensive line in terms of their ability to play multiple fronts, but also that trench's strength. So far this season, Ohio State is No. 12 in the country for opponent first downs (42 rushing first downs and 71 passing first downs), and No. 15 in the country for rushing defense, which may pose an issue for sophomore running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, both were a little banged up during Oregon's win over Northwestern on Halloween.

It should be noted that the Buckeyes don't make the top 50 rankings for defensive third down conversion success, to which the Ducks' defense hits No. 20. This could be a positive sign for Oregon as one of the teams' biggest struggles this season is being able to convert on later downs to push the ball forward.

Plus, there's likely signs the Ducks can study about the Buckeyes' struggles against the Trojans' passing game that can aid their preparation (but this could include the absence of cornerback Jay Timmons).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola and Ball Security

Another aspect of the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense the Ducks should look out for (especially keeping in mind those run statistics) is the risk of Raiola using his legs for a quarterback keeper or Oregon's running backs getting a punched-out ball.

Lanning mentioned postgame against Northwestern and during his Ohio State pregame media availability that Raiola needs to improve his ball security. For a strong rushing defense like Ohio State, it's likely the Ducks may rely on Raiola's arm over risking a pop-out ball, given that one of the plays that went the Buckeyes' way against USC was a second quarter fumble recovery from safety Earl Little Jr. from Trojan running back King Miller.

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