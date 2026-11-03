Dan Lanning’s Jeremiah Smith Joke Brings Back Famous 12 Man Moment

EUGENE - Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith remembers the noise. Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s latest joke brought back another unforgettable part of Oregon’s 32-31 win over Ohio State in 2024.

The first top-five showdown in Autzen Stadium history delivered a signature Ducks victory and an atmosphere that left an impression on the Buckeyes’ star receiver.

"It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in. The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year," Smith told Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus at Big Ten Media Days in 2025.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The instant classic game was what college football dreams are made of. The town of Eugene woke up with ESPN's College GameDay on campus, as top teams in the country battled for positioning in the Big Ten conference.

Now, Oregon and Ohio State are facing off again and the Ducks will be met with a sea of scarlet at Smith’s home stadium. Preparing for another matchup with one of college football’s most dangerous receivers in Smith, Lanning joked about needing an extra defender.

“We’re going to see if we can play with 12,” Lanning said, before adding, “No, I guess I realize that’s not funny.”

Dan Lanning’s 12 Man Joke Comes With Ohio State History

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon and Ohio State, that number carries history.

Late in Oregon’s 2024 win at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks put 12 defenders on the field during Ohio State’s final possession. Oregon took a five-yard substitution penalty, but valuable seconds elapsed during the play and were not restored to the game clock. The strategic calculation was straightforward: At that stage of the game, the time Ohio State lost was worth more to Oregon than the yardage lost.

Days later, the NCAA issued an interpretation allowing the offense to have the clock reset to the time at the snap when 12 or more defenders participate in a down after the two-minute timeout in either half. The clock then restarts on the next snap.

Lanning’s lighthearted answer resurfaced that memorable moment. The player who prompted it, however, presents a serious challenge for Oregon. Smith has a chance to make program history against Oregon: Another 100-yard performance would be the 16th of his career, moving him past Marvin Harrison Jr. for Ohio State’s record.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning’s NFL Assessment Of Jeremiah Smith

"Jeremiah's special. He is a special player. You have to know where he's at at all times. he's dynamic in every phase," Lanning said. "He's certainly pro-ready. I think anybody that's played against him already would tell you that. He probably was two years ago, right? So he certainly is now."

Pro ready as a freshman is quite the compliment. Oregon has firsthand experience with how advanced Smith was as a freshman.

In Ohio State’s 41-21 Rose Bowl victory over the Ducks on Jan. 1, 2025, Smith caught seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring receptions covered 45 and 43 yards, helping the Buckeyes establish an early lead Oregon could not overcome.

He hasn't slowed down since then. Through eight games this season, he has caught 62 passes for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since entering college football in 2024, Smith leads all players in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think Coach (Ryan) Day said it earlier in the year - if (Smith's) one-on-one, he's open. If there's two guys covering him, he's sort of open, right? If there's three, that means somebody else is open," Lanning said. "It's a collective unit that everybody has to play together to try to limit explosive plays for players like him."

Ohio State's Scarlet Out For Oregon Matchup At The Horseshoe

For Smith and the Buckeyes, Saturday is a chance to put the Ducks on the other side of a charged home atmosphere.

Ohio State has designated Saturday’s matchup as its “Scarlet the Shoe” game, encouraging fans to wear scarlet throughout the Horseshoe. The setting adds another challenge for the Ducks, who will try to snap the Buckeyes’ 12-game home winning streak in what figures to be an electric atmosphere in Columbus.

It's Lanning's first time coaching at Ohio Stadium. For the Ducks, a win would make them bowl-eligible at 6-3 and give them back-to-back wins over ranked opponents after beating then-No. 20 Northwestern last Saturday.

Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe, the Shoe, and the House That Harley Built, is on the campus of The Ohio State University. Photographed Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch) Ohio Stadium Dciii 01 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing is for sure, the Big Ten game will add another chapter to a matchup Smith already viewed as a developing rivalry back in 2024.

"Kind of, a little bit," Smith said. "That's how I think it is going. The way things are going, it is kind of like Ohio State, Oregon. It's starting to be like a little rivalry."

Kickoff for Oregon vs. Ohio State is at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7.

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