Biggest Matchups on Oregon's Schedule Next Season

The Oregon Ducks head into their 2026 season with a schedule that should have fans thrilled. Rivalry games, electric away atmospheres, and a big marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium are all on the table for Ducks fans this fall. With the Ducks remaining one of the most prominent national brands, which games at Autzen Stadium could entice ESPN's College GameDay to make a trip out to Eugene?

The popular show traveled to Eugene twice last season, once for the Ducks' matchup against the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, and once for the Ducks' Big Ten showdown against the USC Trojans. The Ducks were also featured on College GameDay when they traveled to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. In the end, Oregon finished with a 2-1 record when featured on College GameDay in the 2025 regular season.

Oregon's Potential College GameDay Games

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Nick Saban on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having College GameDay travel to Eugene twice in one season is extremely rare, and would take not only the Ducks having a great season but their opponents to come into the game in Eugene with their College Football Playoff hopes intact.

There are a few options as to which games at Autzen Stadium in 2026 could bring College GameDay to Eugene. The Ducks will host the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, and if both teams are undefeated or have just one loss on their schedule at the time of the matchup, it would be very tough for College GameDay to turn their noses up at two historic programs.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans Nov. 29, 2025, after the Ducks defeated Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon-Washington rivalry is always a candidate for College GameDay. Usually played on the last week of the regular season for both sides, the Ducks and Huskies will most likely be competing against each other for a College Football Playoff spot, meaning the Ducks and Huskies matchup at Autzen Stadium in 2026 very well could be a “win and get in” scenario, which would make it difficult for College GameDay to stay away.

Other Major Big Ten Matchups

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of Michigan and Washington, the pickings are somewhat slim for the Ducks to host College GameDay. Oregon hosts the UCLA Bruins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in 2026. It would take one of those three teams having not just a good year, but a fantastic year for College GameDay to travel to Eugene for those matchups. The Ducks and Bruins were featured on the show back in 2022 at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks would go on to win 45-30.

Oregon has a 21-14 record when featured on College GameDay, and has won in six of their last nine appearances when featured. Oregon went 2-1 in the regular season in 2025 when featured on the program.

What will 2026 have in store for the program?

