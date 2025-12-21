Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back Frustration After Oregon's Playoff Victory

EUGENE – The No. 5 Oregon Ducks advanced to the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff with a 51-34 victory. Despite the blowout victory coach Dan Lanning and the team left the game unsatisfied.

James Madison scored the most points of any Oregon opponent this season and outscored the Ducks 28-17 in the second half. Lanning spoke about his disappointment postgame and how the team didn’t play to its standard.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

What Dan Lanning Said

Opening Statement:

“The team realizes this is a growth moment for us, an opportunity to continue to improve and get better, but we're going to have to play better football to be able to reach our goals when it's all said and done.”

There's some moments that really showed up, obviously special teams with the blocked kick, blocked punt. There were some big plays there. But to not be able to come out and have the same success in the second half that we had in the first half is certainly disappointing, and I think our players will certainly learn from that.”

What Was Working For the Offense in the First Half:

“I thought they had a great plan. Starting off, they had loaded boxes inside. We were able to get the ball on the perimeter. We were able to take shots where we thought we could win, connected on a couple of those think we scored all five of the first five possessions, but then obviously threw a pick on the last drive, which isn't good.”

What Gives Him Confidence That the Team Will Progress in the Coming Weeks:

“Just because they have in the past. Our guys are about the right things when it comes to growth mindset. They're going to want to attack it. And I know they share some of the same sentiments as me.”

How Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Has Evolved:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch and is tackled by James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“He's making tough catches. I thought that other one was really close again today, where they had the PI (pass interference), but he's attacking the ball right. Playing strong at the top of routes is playing some good football for us down the stretch.”

His Thoughts on the Crowd:

“Our crowd was outstanding. They've been outstanding every time. We knew we could always count on those guys to show up and make it an unbelievable atmosphere. I think is really special for our seniors to get to enjoy that and proud for them.”

If the Defense Took Away JMU’s Offensive Identity:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“We didn't play well enough as a unit to do what we want to be able to do, and, again, the explosive plays, there's probably a piece that really started. They had 13 third downs in the first half. We got to be able to get off the field on third down. I think our offense only had one in the first half and then in the second half, they had a few more, but they did a much better job moving the ball on early downs.”

How They Executed the Different Game Plan:

“I think we started off hot, like I said. I mean, ultimately, we can be better. Even defensively, the first half, but able to hold them to field goal attempts instead of touchdowns there in the first word was a positive. But the second half as a team, we didn't play the way we need to be able to play. You got to find moments like that when you have a big lead to be able to choke somebody out. We didn't do that.”

Success in the Run Game:

“When you run the ball, well, you have a chance to win games. You can stay on schedule and be able to take some of the shots that we take, stay ahead of the chains, not force yourself to make some tough third-down plays. And you know, we did that pretty effectively today.”

Lanning's Initial Impressions of Players Who Returned From Injuries:

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, left, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jay Harris work out during practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I'll have to watch the film and see how each guy did individually. I think again, there were some positive moments, but certainly moments for improvement.”

If He Was Glad to Have the Home Game:

“I'm always glad to play football. It's exciting. You don't get a lot of opportunities to play football, so certainly glad to have that opportunity.”

How He Describes Wide Receiver Malik Benson:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Malik's showed up for us. Certainly down the stretch this season was certainly great. Today, obviously had some big balls that he caught, and been really proud of his progression and his growth for us in this program.”

What It Says About the Standard That the Team Echoes the Things He’s Saying:

“There's a standard here. There's certainly a standard for performance. Our players know that, and they know what championship football looks like. And the second half didn't look like that.”

What He’s Seen from the Younger Players on the Roster:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) celebrates with Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Some of those guys got some moments again today, and we've had some growth. We've had strength in numbers all year. We've had a lot of guys that can play winning football. A lot of guys touch the field for us today.”

“We started to roll some guys there in the second half, and we'll have to go evaluate that film, because obviously the performance wasn't as good there. So, while there's been growth and there's opportunities to improve, there's still a lot of opportunities in front of us to continue to grow.”

What Allowed Them to Create Success Attacking Deep Field:

“They're an aggressive defense, so when you get a hat on a hat, you're gonna have opportunities for guys to go make big plays. And I thought we did some some good blocking on the perimeter, which was necessary to create that.”

“We didn't have really penalties in that area as well, which is important whenever you're going to be aggressive. But when they play aggressive, and they're gonna have a lot of hats, you're gonna get opportunities for one-on-ones outside. You're gonna get opportunities to create big plays.”

How He Plans to Make In-Game Adjustments When Up Several Scores:

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Just keep evaluating the game. Right? We weren't playing well and we had to continue to put some other guys in, but ultimately I think the game was at hand, it was just a matter of how do you finish and perform and that's some good experience for some guys that are in there to be able to take advantage of, I just don't know that we took advantage that moment.”

What He’s Seen From Dante Moore’s Prep”

“We have a great quarterback, and he can handle a lot of situations. He can handle pressure. I know there's a couple he’d want back tonight, but overall, I thought he executed our plan well.”

Defensive Back Theran Johnson’s Status:

Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think he'll be okay.”

Anything That JMU Offensive Coordinator Dean Kennedy Did That They Weren't Expecting:

“No, I mean they do a lot, you go watch them throughout the season, they've always had a lot of volume really on both sides of the ball.”

The Defensive Line’s Getting Batted Passes At the Line of Scrimmage:

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Quarterback has a lower release, so we thought that could make an impact. And even when you're not necessarily making a sack, there's opportunities for plays like that, and I thought our guys did a good job of getting hands up.”

How the JMU Defense Limited the Offense in the Second Half:

“I'll have to go back and watch the film to see specifically what they did differently.”

If There was Anything They Learned from Last Year That Helped Them:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“A lot of our prep was different this year. And again, won't go into great detail with that, but we did do some things differently.”

How He’d Describe His Emotions:

“I probably wouldn't describe it.”

What the Team is Ready to Do Now That It Advanced:

“Go to work, ready to go to work.”