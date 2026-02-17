Josh Pate Reveals True Opinion of Oregon Under Dan Lanning

The offseason is in full swing as the college football calendar eventually turns towards spring practices and eventually spring games before the arrival of fall camp. While there aren't games being played on Saturday, running a college football program is a year-round business for all coaches, including Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

College football analyst Josh Pate recently ranked the top programs in college football on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," and the Oregon Ducks ranked No. 4. In his criteria for ranking teams and coaches, Pate uses a three-year window and relies on factors like on-field performance, recruiting, and resources.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks with head coach Dan Lanning during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks have appeared in consecutive College Football Playoffs, reaching the semifinals before being eliminated by Indiana in the Hoosiers' path to a national title. Lanning and company won the Big Ten in Oregon's first season in the conference, and the Ducks only lost to Indiana in 2025.

How Lanning and the Ducks can handle the loss of offensive coordinator Will Stein (Kentucky coach) and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi (Cal coach) remains to be seen. However, a smooth transition by Oregon, especially with quarterback Dante Moore deciding to return, could be the ultimate testament to the Ducks' stability with Lanning.

What Josh Pate Said About the Ducks

On his show, Pate commended Lanning for his ability to hire elite offensive coordinators at Oregon, citing the coaching three growing out of Lanning's time in Eugene:

"Oregon's had some churn, they're not the only one, but Oregon had an offensive coordinator in Kenny Dillingham walk out the door to go be his own head coach. And then they brought in Will Stein, and that showed me they really know what they're doing in hiring 'cause now Will Stein is a head coach. Ryan Day lost two coordinators and back-filled them with really solid replacements, so that sort of thing matters," said Pate.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is the full top 12 from Pate:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. Oregon Ducks

5. Texas Longhorns

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Miami Hurricanes

9. Texas A&M Aggies

10. Michigan Wolverines

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders

12. Tennessee Volunteers

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The placement of Oregon behind Ohio State, Georgia, and Indiana is understandable given the championship history of each of those schools. The Hoosiers recent success under coach Curt Cignetti is undeniable, and the Ducks lost to them twice in 2025.

Oregon has recruited against Ohio State and Georgia countless times for a variety of high school prospects. Most recently, five-star cornerback and Bulldogs commit Donte Wright Jr. announced his plans to visit Eugene over the summer.

Pate placing Oregon over programs like Texas, Notre Dame, and Alabama is a testament to many things that separate the Ducks, but the biggest one is most likely Lanning.

Dan Lanning's Impact on Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pate spoke about Lanning as well as the support that he has at Oregon. He also outlined that the Ducks still have to take the next step, essentially win the College Football Playoff.

Dan Lanning's one of the best head coaches in the country. They've got excellent resources, love the culture there. Oregon has one or two major hurdles to clear. They've got a lot that they have cleared, although nothing's guaranteed. . . . But they've got that one big hurdle once they get to the playoffs. Don't let an Ohio State be in your way. Don't fall victim to what Indiana did to you last year.

With Moore returning but both coordinators leaving, nothing is guaranteed for Oregon. The offense is expected to be led by star receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore as well as tight end Jamari Johnson, but can the offensive line hold up? Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu is returning, but the Ducks will replace both starting tackles as well as future NFL guard in Emmanuel Pregnon.

On defense, the Ducks return all four defensive line starters, but how will Oregon's linebacker unit perform without the leadership and experience of Bryce Boettcher? Minnesota transfer safety Koi Perich arrives at Oregon with big expectations, looking to fill the shoes of former Ducks star Dillon Thieneman.