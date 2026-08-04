Dan Lanning Gets Real on Expectations for Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is set to take the field for his second season as the team’s starter with lofty expectations.

Moore returns to Eugene after deciding to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft despite being a top prospect and looks to lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history. Moore is also considered a top contender for the Heisman Trophy, an award that an Oregon player has not won since 2014 when former quarterback Marcus Mariota was presented with the honor.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore enters the season as a more mature quarterback than he was a year before, and his leadership abilities have taken a step in the right direction. These qualities have been noticed by his coach, Dan Lanning. During Monday’s Oregon Football Media Day in Eugene, Lanning spoke about Moore’s qualities heading into his second season as the Ducks' starting quarterback.

What Dan Lanning Said About Dante Moore:

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think with any great player, you always say. ‘What are they capable of? What can they handle?’ And the more they can handle, the more you throw at them. Right? You throw the kitchen sink at them and see what they can do.”

“But on the same note, let’s not forget how we got here and what’s made him really good in the past. So, every player is different. Dante has a ton of experience. We’re going to add wrinkles every single year on both sides of the ball, and then special teams.”

“So there’s new things that we haven’t done in the past that we’re going to do now. There’s certainly a lot Dante can handle, but then there’s times we us like ‘Hey, let’s just call inside zone and let him hand the ball off, right? Or let’s just throw four vets and let them take care of business there.’ So, all the stress shouldn’t be applied to Dante, right? But he’s capable of a lot, so we’re gonna give him a lot.”

Dante Moore's First Season As Oregon’s Starter

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season as the Ducks' starting quarterback, Moore led Oregon to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff. Both of the Ducks' losses in 2025 came to the national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Moore finished the 2025 season as a top-three quarterback in the Big Ten in passing yards behind USC Trojans star Jayden Maiava and Julian Sayin from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season.

Now with his maturity continuing to grow, Moore looks to cut back on the turnovers that played a major role in the Ducks' two losses last season against the Hoosiers. The Ducks finished the 2025 season with a 13-2 overall record and went 8-1 in Big Ten play.

Dante Moore’s Heisman Trophy Odds

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Heisman Trophy winner this season, Moore has the opportunity to build a strong case to win the award with his play on the field throughout the season. How Moore performs in the Ducks' two marquee road games against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7) will go a long way in determining whether Moore is invited to New York to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

According to the most recent betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, Moore currently stands at +1200 to win the Heisman Trophy, which is fourth best. Ahead of Moore with the best odds are three quarterbacks: Notre Dame Fighting Irish star CJ Carr (+700), Arch Manning from the Texas Longhorns (+800), and new Miami Hurricanes starter Darian Mensah (+1000).

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) looks to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four out of the last five winners of the Heisman Trophy have been quarterbacks, with the only player from a different position to win the award being former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter in 2024.

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