Dante Moore Pulls No Punches on the Oregon Ducks' Mindset This Fall

The Oregon Ducks took center stage at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, and perhaps the biggest thing that was revealed was Oregon’s goal for the 2026 season.

“This upcoming year is going to be one where we chase history,” said Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

The Ducks are on the hunt for the program's first-ever national championship. A deep playoff run would also give Oregon room to beat its single-season record. The Ducks tied their single-season program record with 13 wins in 2024. Navigating a deep playoff run would eclipse 13 wins for the first time in school history.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On top of that, Moore is also already generating legitimate Heisman Trophy buzz. If he takes home the hardware, he’d become the first Oregon Duck to win the award since Marcus Mariota in 2014.

There is plenty of opportunity for Oregon to make history in 2026. Whether it’s individual accolades or a run at the program’s first national championship, “chasing history,” as Moore said, is certainly on the table for Oregon’s 2026 campaign.

Oregon Ducks Look to Win First National Championship

The expectations for the Ducks entering the 2026 season are exceptionally high. With the undeniable talent on Oregon’s roster coupled with valuable experience from last year's College Football Playoff run, Oregon enters this season as a favorite to win the national title.

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, the Ducks have the 5th-highest chance with a 9.2 percent, though other analysts are more optimistic.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic/The New York Times college football staff conducted a major staff prediction consensus poll, with nine panel members picking Oregon to win the 2026 national championship.

CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel also believes that Oregon will win the national championship in 2026.

“The past two seasons for Oregon ended with losses to the eventual national champion,” Nagel wrote. “But now it’s the Ducks’ turn to break through. ”

The outside noise for the Ducks is loud, but as coach Dan Lanning revealed Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days, no outside expectations are higher than those inside the locker room.

“Nobody's going to have higher expectations for our team than us,” said Lanning. “High expectations. We've got a lot that we want to accomplish.”

That mentality speaks volumes considering the sheer amount of outside expectations this team has. Since Lanning’s arrival at Oregon following the 2021 season, he has accomplished a considerable amount.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through four seasons in Eugene, Dan Lanning has compiled a 48–8 record, a Big Ten title, as well as back-to-back College Football Playoff berths in both 2024 (earning the No. 1 overall seed) and 2025. However, Lanning has yet to bring a national championship to Oregon.

If he successfully does so, it would not only be the first national championship in Oregon history, but for Lanning, he would also rank as one of the fastest trajectory arcs for a first-time head coach in modern history, outpacing legends like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

Moore’s Chance at the Heisman

The Ducks are led by one of the most talented and experienced quarterbacks in the nation in Dante Moore.

Moore enters his junior season with rising momentum from a stellar 2025 campaign that saw him throw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 71.8 percent of his passes to lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, Moore’s ceiling is even higher.

Moore has a chance to chase history of his own in 2026. Oregon has only had one Heisman Trophy winner in program history, with Marcus Mariota taking home the award in 2014.

Since then, Oregon quarterbacks have continued to come close. Bo Nix was a Heisman finalist in 2023, followed by Dillon Gabriel in 2024, but neither was able to bring the award back to Eugene.

Now, Moore has the opportunity to become the second Oregon player ever to win the Heisman Trophy and the first Ducks quarterback to do so since Mariota.

Dec 12, 2015; New York, NY, USA; The Heisman Trophy sits on a pedestal during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis prior to the 81st annual Heisman Trophy presentation. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His production from 2025 gives him a strong foundation entering this season. Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes last year while throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, and another season with similar efficiency could put him firmly in the Heisman conversation.

The schedule also gives Moore plenty of opportunities to make his case on a national stage. With major matchups throughout the season, including games against USC and Ohio State, there will be no shortage of chances for Moore to deliver the kind of performances that can define a Heisman campaign.

With Oregon also surrounding him with an experienced and talented group of offensive weapons, Moore has the pieces around him to put together another highly productive season.

For Moore, 2026 presents an opportunity to do more than lead Oregon toward a national championship. He can also chase one of the most significant individual honors in college football and potentially add his name alongside Mariota in Oregon history.

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