Dante Moore Speaks Candidly on Studying Fernando Mendoza Tape

As the 2026 college football season is set to begin, many Oregon Ducks fans still have painful memories of the devastating 56-22 loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

The Ducks' two losses in a season in which they finished 13-2 overall came against the Hoosiers, and it was yet another year in which Oregon lost to the team that eventually won the national championship.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many lessons were learned from the Ducks' CFP loss to the Hoosiers, including from their star quarterback Dante Moore, who decided to return to Oregon in hopes of leading the team to its first national championship in program history.

As Moore prepares for the season and the Ducks begin their pursuit of a national championship, the Ducks quarterback has been studying film of the player who won the title last year, former Hoosiers star Fernando Mendoza.

Here’s what Moore learned from studying Mendoza, a quarterback he looks to match his accomplishments this season by winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

What Dante Moore Said About Fernando Mendoza

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I watched a lot of Fernando tape. Fernando Mendoza. He’s a ball player. He’s someone I respect. You know, I’ve been playing him since I was a freshman at UCLA. Played each other at Cal. I learned a lot from him.”

“The way he’s just so good, anticipating throws, confidence with throwing RPOs. So I just learned a lot from just watching tape. And then at the end of the day, we just learned a lot of the team, just knowing that, you know, things we can’t do in that certain game. Of course, a lot of things I did were all in jeopardy. So just making sure that’s learned from that. But yeah, quarterbacks watch quarterbacks; watch them, you know, make their plays. Just learn from it,” Moore said.

Dante Moore’s Peach Bowl Performance

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore’s performance in the Peach Bowl got off to a rough start from the opening snap as he threw a pick-six to former Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds on the opening play. Moore finished the Peach Bowl loss throwing for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Moore committed a total of three turnovers in the loss to the Hoosiers, as he also lost two fumbles. Committing fewer turnovers and maturing as a quarterback, especially in a leadership role, were among the deciding factors in Moore forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft despite being a top prospect and returning to the Ducks.

While Moore has had mixed feelings about whether returning to the Ducks was the right decision, an offseason of work has given the Oregon quarterback excitement for the season.

"There were some days where I thought about that, like about 'Was it the right decision?' But it's been months now, and we put in so much work this offseason and making sure we get our bodies right and preparing for the season," said Moore. "So I'm excited."

Moore’s First Season As Oregon’s Starting Quarterback

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks following being Dillon Gabriel’s understudy in 2024, Moore proved to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten and in college football, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Moore was third in the Big Ten in passing last season behind USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (3,711) and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (3,610). Moore and the Ducks will face both quarterbacks next season on the road, in what will be the two biggest games on Oregon's regular-season schedule.

Moore and the Ducks are scheduled to open the season at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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