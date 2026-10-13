Dan Lanning Gets Real About Officiating Error in Oregon Ducks Loss to UCLA
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The now-unranked Oregon Ducks are still putting the pieces together from their shocking 17-15 loss against the No. 12 UCLA Bruins, and several postgame topics are going viral.
As headlines fly about play-calling, breaking down what went wrong, and conversation about defensive lineman Bear Alexander's punch to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava's helmet, another big topic is a potential mistake made by the Big Ten officiating crew, which may have further contributed to the Ducks' loss.
Dan Lanning Comments on Big Ten Officiating Mistake
"That's not the reason we lost the game. I'm not going to use that as an excuse for us. But obviously, it was wrong, and they addressed it," Lanning said regarding the mistake
The issue comes after back-up and fifth-year senior Brock Thomas threw an up-the-middle pass to senior wide receiver Evan Stewart, who hauled the ball from the UCLA 42-yard line to the endzone for an Oregon touchdown. With 02:16 remainining on the clock, the Ducks came together for a two-point conversion attempt to close the two-point gap between themselves and the Bruins.
During the first conversion attempt on a rush from Thomas, a face mask penalty was called on UCLA's senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho, which meant the ball needed to be placed on the half-yard line for the conversion attempt due to Thomas making it to the 1-yard line after the ball being snapped (on the first attempt) from the 3-yard line.
What The Big Ten Said About The Officiating Mistake
The conference released a statement following the 17-15 victory for UCLA, which put the Ducks into unranked territory for the first time since the 2022 season and gave the Bruins their first win at Autzen Stadium since 2004.
"Following the first attempt that resulted in a personal foul penalty for a facemark on the UCLA defense, the ball was spotted for the second attempt half-the-distance to the goal from the original line of scrimmage of the first attempt. Per rule, the ball should have been spotted half-the-distance to the goal from the end of the run of the first attempt," the conference's statement on Sunday said.
When it comes to how the conference is addressing the mistake, the answer seems to point at further education.
"The Big Ten has been in contact with its officiating team from Saturday's game regarding the error and will continue to emphasize consistent application of the playing rules," the statement said.
The Wrong Call Is Not The Defining Issue
Though that mistake on the referees is a big blemish on this game, its also more than fair to look at things from Lanning's perspective, especially since there's not much the Big Ten can do beyond acknowledging the mistake.
For the Ducks, putting up 73 total rushing yards, the poor decision making from junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, the abysmal pocket collapses due to poor offensive line play (especially on the offensive tackles), and turning the ball over a whopping seven times stacked up to make it so the entire game relied on a two-point conversion.
For a team with such high expectations entering the 2026 regular season, arguing about referee mistakes feels minimal compared to the glaring issues Lanning and his Ducks must address moving forward.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.