Oregon Ducks Stock Report: Three Rising, Three Falling After UCLA Loss

The Oregon Ducks (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) entered 2026 ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP poll. Five games later, coach Dan Lanning’s squad is outside the AP Top 25.

Oregon is unranked for the first time since Sept. 6, 2022, following a 17-15 upset loss to No. 12 UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) in which the Ducks committed seven turnovers and converted just one of 13 third-down attempts.

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas is hit by UCLA defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira as he throws a pass against the Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the struggles on offense, not everyone’s stock is falling.

Here are three Ducks who are trending downward and three Oregon players whose stock is on the rise, including a quarterback who didn’t play a single snap versus the Bruins.

Three Rising Oregon Players

A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Tackle

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon defensive lineman A'mauri Washington, blocks a pass in the end zone by UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington returned to Eugene for his senior season, despite receiving favorable NFL draft projections.

The senior got off to a slow start on the year, however, registering just six tackles and no pass breakups through the Ducks’ first three games.

Now it appears Washington is waking up, posting 10 tackles (five apiece) and three pass breakups against USC and UCLA combined.

Washington drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for tossing the ball in the air after missing an interception on one of his two pass breakups against the Bruins, blemishing an otherwise strong performance.

The Oregon defense did its part vs. UCLA and Washington’s resurgence played a significant role.

Bailey Ettridge, Punter

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge kicks the ball away versus the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon hasn’t had much need for punter Bailey Ettridge, who entered Saturday’s contest having punted just 11 times this season.

The Lara, Australia, native was called upon six times against UCLA with the Ducks’ offense stuck in neutral, totaling 289 yards (48.2 yards per kick). That included a season-long 67-yard punt and two kicks inside the Bruins’ 20-yard line, one of which was downed at the two-yard line.

Ettridge and Oregon’s punting unit rank third nationally with a 46.88-yard net punting average and have allowed just three punt return yards through five games.

He might not get called upon often, but Ettridge proved to be a reliable weapon who can flip the field.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore congratulates the UCLA Bruins after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dante Moore saw his stock rise despite not playing a single snap against UCLA after Dylan Raiola’s historically bad performance.

Moore had thrown for 926 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions on the season before a concussion suffered against USC that sidelined him vs. UCLA.

Now the Oregon quarterback room suddenly appears thinner than it did after Raiola’s impressive relief performance vs. the Trojans.

Moore has practiced but has yet to be cleared to play. All eyes turn toward his recovery, with Nebraska, Raiola’s former school, up next for the Ducks.

Three Falling Ducks

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola passes off the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola’s first start as a Duck is one he’d like to forget. History, however, might not.

The junior completed his first three passes before everything unraveled, finishing 6-of-19 for 43 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

According to Tom Fornelli’s EPA-per-dropback rankings, Raiola’s Saturday versus UCLA was the worst single-game quarterback performance since 2024 at minus-1.20 EPA per dropback.

Thomas spelled Raiola in the fourth quarter and breathed some life into the Ducks, connecting on 11-of-15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

If Moore is unable to go against the Cornhuskers, Lanning could be facing some serious questions under center.

Jordon Davison, Running Back

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison during at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Jordon Davison has found the end zone six times this season, but the sophomore has yet to post a 100-yard effort.

Davison rushed 13 times for 41 yards (3.2 per carry) and a 1-yard touchdown against UCLA. But running back Dierre Hill Jr. was more efficient, leading the Ducks against the Bruins with 44 yards on 10 carries (4.4 per carry).

All six of Davison’s scores this year have come from five yards or closer.

Davison didn’t record his first of two 100-yard games in 2025 until Week 7 against Rutgers. Perhaps this year’s Week 7 showdown against Nebraska will finally be his breakout game.

Dan Lanning, Coach

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning questions referees against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The responsibility for Oregon’s offensive struggles ultimately falls on Lanning.

The Ducks possessed the ball for fewer than 20 minutes compared to UCLA’s 39, with 179 of their 272 total yards coming after the Bruins took a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead.

His decision to attempt a two-point conversion following Davison’s first-quarter touchdown is drawing some scrutiny. The failed attempt eventually left the Ducks needing to go for two late in the fourth quarter after wide receiver Evan Stewart’s 44-yard touchdown from Thomas.

Oregon is 1-1 in the Big Ten. It falls on Lanning to right a ship that’s watching its once-promising title hopes quickly sink.

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