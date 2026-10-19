Dan Lanning Identifies Key Play-Calling Adjustment vs. Nebraska

When Oregon Duck fans think of the coach Dan Lanning era, a few hallmarks immediately come to mind. Going for it on a fourth down or trying a unique play to pick up extra yardage on a third-down play is certainly one of those sparked thoughts.

However, in the Ducks' 17-14 Autzen Stadium night victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, third and fourth-down calls felt more conservative. According to Lanning, that was by design.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule shake hands as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Comments On Conservative Late Down Play-Calling

It's hard to argue after Lanning spoke that a part of the idea to keep the risk associated with "going for it" down is because Nebraska brought unique defensive looks during their road trip to Oregon.

“As the game goes on, you start to find the answers for certain coverages and looks," Lanning said. "We’ve seen different things in every game this year, as every coach does, but we’ve also seen some things that weren’t necessarily on film. Nebraska played empty formations differently tonight than we had seen in other games. Empty has always been a pretty good package for us, but they did some things differently."

As of the end of the victory against the Huskers, the Oregon Ducks sit at 30-82 (36.585 percent) in third-down conversions and 7-15 (46.667 percent) in fourth-down conversions. Those numbers put the Ducks at No. 129 in the nation for third-down conversion attempts and No. 105 for fourth-down conversions. A big struggle during the Ducks' 2026 regular season so far has been short-yardage conversions in particular.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Caleb Benning (28) and defensive back Donovan Jones (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Discerning About When To Take A Risk

For Lanning, a part of the strategy when the offense was clearly struggling with senior quarterback Brock Thomas in the pocket for the first through third quarters was electing to punt over taking that fourth down chance. Out of the 16 third downs Oregon had against Nebraska (to which Oregon could only convert three) Oregon only took three fourth down yardage attempts which were all during the fourth quarter after junior quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the game.

"Sometimes you have to work through the game to figure out your options and solutions, and we were able to find some of those. We had some plays circled as must-calls in this game, and we didn’t get to some of them because we just didn’t have enough plays on the field. I think all those things factored into it. We got a feel for what was happening and were able to do a little more in our passing attack once Dylan got in there, which I think allowed us to have some success," Lanning said.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Future of "Going For It"

It seems like, especially with tough lessons like the two-point conversion with Thomas against UCLA, or going 0-3 on fourth-down attempts during the loss against Oklahoma State and the win against Boise State, Lanning and crew now know how to navigate an offense that isn't so automatic when it comes to those high-pressure third and fourth-down situations.

It's also correct to argue that risks will likely be taken more when a true successor to the injured senior quarterback Dante Moore is determined. Though Raiola brought a level of energy to the offense in the fourth quarter against Nebraska that hadn't been seen until then in that game (which led to success on the fourth down), it's still debatable whether that energy, and the success on conversions, will continue, with the Ducks still searching for the answer this offense needs.

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