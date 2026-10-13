Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Makes His Stance On Dylan Raiola Clear Before Nebraska

EUGENE - Oregon coach Dan Lanning used a simple metaphor to explain the Ducks’ quarterback competition.

"Football is like renting a house. It's not owning a house. You have to pay rent every week," Lanning said.

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai, left, talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Oregon’s 17-15 loss to the UCLA Bruins, quarterback Dylan Raiola will compete with Eugene-native Brock Thomas for the starting role if Dante Moore remains unavailable while recovering from a concussion. That leaves Raiola needing to earn his opportunity to face Nebraska, the program where he spent his first two college seasons.

Dan Lanning Reveals Dylan Raiola's Response To Benching

But while Lanning left the starting role unsettled, his assessment of Raiola’s reaction to being replaced was clear. In one of Lanning's longest answers of the press conference, he shed light into how Raiola handled being taken out of the game in front of a national audience for third-string quarterback Thomas.

Lanning’s praise also extended beyond Raiola. With receivers struggling to get the ball and running backs struggling to find success, Oregon had plenty of opportunities for frustration to turn into a disjointed team. Instead, Lanning saw players continuing to support one another.

“Dylan’s a guy that cares,” Lanning said.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola arrived at Oregon with 22 starts across two seasons at Nebraska, giving the Ducks an experienced backup behind Moore. His poised performance against USC offered reason to believe Oregon could keep winning while Moore recovered. Against UCLA, however, he completed 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

“A lot of you never go through life where you’re on a stage in front of the whole world and you get replaced in front of the whole world. That’s really hard, man. I don’t know how most normal people would handle that situation,” Lanning said.

“I thought Dylan handled it with unbelievable grace in that moment and was really humble. There’s no way you’re not disappointed that you’re getting pulled from that moment, right? He handled that extremely well.”

Lanning’s public support of Raiola carries weight after a loss that intensified scrutiny of Oregon’s quarterback play and coaching. He could have kept his answer focused on Raiola’s three turnovers and the competition ahead. Instead, Lanning spent time explaining how difficult it is to be replaced in front of the whole world.

It doesn't mean that Raiola will start on Saturday but it does peel back the curtain a little into Oregon's culture. Raiola still has to earn the job, and his coach can still acknowledge the personal toll of losing it.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

Oregon’s Offensive Stars Stay United Amid Frustration

How Lanning treats a struggling player helps set the standard for how teammates treat one another. The offensive frustration could easily lead to a fractured group. The numbers speak for themselves.

Tight end Jamari Johnson finished the game with only one catch for 13 yards. Running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison were both held to under 50 rushing yards. Receiver Dakorien Moore finished the game with four receptions but his playmaking ability calls for more targets.

Receivers weren’t getting enough touches. Running backs weren’t finding success. Raiola was being benched. Each had a reason to be discouraged but Lanning said their body language and sideline communication remained constructive.

For those wondering if the 2026 season will turn into a lost season with a transfer portal exodus, that togetherness speaks volumes.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) congratulates the UCLA Bruins after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought there was some unbelievable composure on our sideline for guys feeling like no matter what the situation looks, how dire it was, right? ... I saw guys that had great body language, they’re saying the right things on the sideline to improve it."

“Now the plan has to improve. The execution has to improve, but the mindset and the temperament of those players I thought was really outstanding from my perspective on the field and really outstanding from that moment on in the locker room," Lanning said.

Lanning confirmed that there will be shifts in how the team operates, but that he would not disclose who or how publicly.

Dylan Raiola And Nebraska Collide

Oregon has little time to turn that composure into better execution. Nebraska comes to Autzen after a 20-17 loss to No. 5 Indiana, adding urgency for two teams trying to get back into the win column.

Raiola’s reunion with Nebraska was always going to be a storyline. After UCLA, it becomes a test of how he responds when the next opportunity is uncertain.

“It’s going to be weird...”



-Oregon QB Dylan Raiola on seeing Nebraska across the field at Autzen.



MORE 🔗 #GoDuckshttps://t.co/vkYTeMh6wn pic.twitter.com/pY51JaAYT5 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 12, 2026

The quarterback will be tested again on how to manage multiple emotions: Disappointment from UCLA and the significance of facing his previous team.

"This game means a lot. Of course, it’s going to be an emotional game for Dylan, being the place that he came from. He’s going to do everything he can to make sure that our team’s in the best situation to have success this week and be prepared and play, you know, us play as well as we possibly can. I know he’ll do that because he’s a pro," Lanning said.

Raiola’s next start is uncertain. Lanning’s support is not.

Oregon and Nebraska kick off at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Autzen Stadium.

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