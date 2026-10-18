Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Live Score Updates

For the first time since 2017, the Oregon ducks (3-2) will face-off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) at Autzen Stadium for the first 8:05 p.m. PT kickoff since the 2022 season. The Ducks, coming off a rough 17-15 home loss against the No. 12 UCLA Bruins, are looking for a fresh reset after coach Dan Lanning promised there's "going to be some changes" on the offense.

It's quite tough to beat the Ducks under Autzen's floodlights, as the team is 28-3 at home under in the Lanning era, including a perfect 10-0 in home night games, which in part prompted Nebraska coach Matt Rhule to put up later sleeping hours for his players to adjust to the evening start.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning questions referees during the second half in a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cornhuskers enter Autzen angry, as the previous week yielded their only loss of the season so far to the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers at home, 20-17.

During that close game, Nebraska's quarterback senior Anthony Colandrea (the UNLV transfer replacement for now-Oregon Ducks' quarterback junior Dylan Raiola) put up 264 passing yards, 25-43 in accuracy with one interception. Nebraska's ground game put up 128 yards compared to Indiana's 65 rushing yards, and the Nebraska defense held Indiana to go 1-10 in third down attempts.

Below is a live updates breakdown of the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

- During warmups, fifth year senior Brock Thomas was the main focus of the jumbotron camera, a typical move for the Oregon video crew to enact on the starting quarterback of the game.

Oregon Ducks Game Captains

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Out

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Safety Aaron Flowers

Running Back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Wide receiver Evan Stewart

Game Time Decision

Offensive lineman Dave Iuli

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska Cornhuskers Injury Report

Out

Defensive back Jamir Conn

Defensive back Rex Guthrie

Wide receiver Larry Miles

Defensive back Kahmir Prescott

Linebacker Jase Reynolds

Linebacker Jacob Bower

Defensive lineman Gabe Moore

Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks fans in the student section cheer during the second half during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WEATHER REPORT

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Eugene, Oregon will fall from the daily high of 65 degrees to 60 degree at the 8:05 p.m. PT time of kickoff with a low of 42 degrees throughout the evening. Fans don't need to worry about rain with a three percent probability. There will also be 12mph wind gusts, so something to consider when it comes to special teams attempts.

OREGON UNIFORMS

For what feels like a "reset" game for the Ducks, Oregon is wearing a classic of the "Generation O" era fit for a night at Autzen Stadium: a black "Fly Era" uniform with black undergarments, black shoes, green pants, and a green helmet with a black wing.

In Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's breakdown of the uniform, its noted that this release did not come with a video featuring a former Oregon game, but instead featured senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti posing in front of Autzen Stadium.

MATCH-UP HISTORY

The Cornhuskers lead over the Ducks in the history of this match-up, with a 6-2 historical record. Oregon's last 42-35 win came at home in 2017, with the other victory from the Ducks occurring in 1953 on the road at Lincoln, Nebraska.

These historic teams began playing each other in 1952, where Nebraska pulled out a 13-25 win in Portland, Oregon back when the Ducks traveled up the I-5 corridor to play some of their games. Since that first game, the other five Nebraska wins all came from match-ups in Nebraska.

Sep 9, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) runs upfield after a catch Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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