Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Live Score Updates
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For the first time since 2017, the Oregon ducks (3-2) will face-off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) at Autzen Stadium for the first 8:05 p.m. PT kickoff since the 2022 season. The Ducks, coming off a rough 17-15 home loss against the No. 12 UCLA Bruins, are looking for a fresh reset after coach Dan Lanning promised there's "going to be some changes" on the offense.
It's quite tough to beat the Ducks under Autzen's floodlights, as the team is 28-3 at home under in the Lanning era, including a perfect 10-0 in home night games, which in part prompted Nebraska coach Matt Rhule to put up later sleeping hours for his players to adjust to the evening start.
The Cornhuskers enter Autzen angry, as the previous week yielded their only loss of the season so far to the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers at home, 20-17.
During that close game, Nebraska's quarterback senior Anthony Colandrea (the UNLV transfer replacement for now-Oregon Ducks' quarterback junior Dylan Raiola) put up 264 passing yards, 25-43 in accuracy with one interception. Nebraska's ground game put up 128 yards compared to Indiana's 65 rushing yards, and the Nebraska defense held Indiana to go 1-10 in third down attempts.
Below is a live updates breakdown of the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
- During warmups, fifth year senior Brock Thomas was the main focus of the jumbotron camera, a typical move for the Oregon video crew to enact on the starting quarterback of the game.
Oregon Ducks Game Captains
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
Out
Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan
Quarterback Dante Moore
Safety Aaron Flowers
Running Back Simeon Price
Linebacker Brayden Platt
Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson
Wide receiver Evan Stewart
Game Time Decision
Offensive lineman Dave Iuli
Nebraska Cornhuskers Injury Report
Out
Defensive back Jamir Conn
Defensive back Rex Guthrie
Wide receiver Larry Miles
Defensive back Kahmir Prescott
Linebacker Jase Reynolds
Linebacker Jacob Bower
Defensive lineman Gabe Moore
Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel
WEATHER REPORT
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Eugene, Oregon will fall from the daily high of 65 degrees to 60 degree at the 8:05 p.m. PT time of kickoff with a low of 42 degrees throughout the evening. Fans don't need to worry about rain with a three percent probability. There will also be 12mph wind gusts, so something to consider when it comes to special teams attempts.
OREGON UNIFORMS
For what feels like a "reset" game for the Ducks, Oregon is wearing a classic of the "Generation O" era fit for a night at Autzen Stadium: a black "Fly Era" uniform with black undergarments, black shoes, green pants, and a green helmet with a black wing.
In Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's breakdown of the uniform, its noted that this release did not come with a video featuring a former Oregon game, but instead featured senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti posing in front of Autzen Stadium.
MATCH-UP HISTORY
The Cornhuskers lead over the Ducks in the history of this match-up, with a 6-2 historical record. Oregon's last 42-35 win came at home in 2017, with the other victory from the Ducks occurring in 1953 on the road at Lincoln, Nebraska.
These historic teams began playing each other in 1952, where Nebraska pulled out a 13-25 win in Portland, Oregon back when the Ducks traveled up the I-5 corridor to play some of their games. Since that first game, the other five Nebraska wins all came from match-ups in Nebraska.
FAN INFO
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.