Dan Lanning, Mario Cristobal Pushing to Flip Five-Star Georgia Recruit

The recruiting battles continue in the college football world, and the Oregon Ducks look to sway some more athletes their way after falling from the No. 16 spot to the No. 18 spot on 247 Sports national school recruiting rankings for the class of 2027.

With five recruits (three four-stars and two three-stars) locked into Oregon's 2027 corps, the Ducks hope that persuading a current Georgia Bulldog commit might bolster their class, but they have to watch out for a familiar foe.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donte' Wright Jr. Being Pursued by Miami

That particular Bulldog commit is Long Beach, California native Donte' Wright Jr. Wright is a five-star cornerback ranked No. 10 nationally by 247 Sports. However, after a recent visit with the Miami Hurricanes and former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal, Wright spoke highly of the experience.

"The message from the coaches to me was that I fit their style and scheme and I will be a perfect fit and can come in and contribute right away," Wright told Adam Gorney of Rivals.

Wright, especially when examining his relationship with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and crew, seems unlikely to stick his current landing spot in Athens, Georgia. With the Hurricanes jumping into the mix with a hard visit push, the Ducks may need to up the ante.

Donte' Wright Jr.'s Upcoming Ducks Visit

Last visiting in the end of January for the Ducks' Junior Day invitational, Wright has touched down in Eugene, Oregon in April of 2025 after receiving his offer from the Ducks on April 4, 2024.

Wright has an official visit scheduled June 19 through June 21, which is becoming a big weekend for a lot of Oregon class of 2027 targets.

Wright also has an official visit prior to his Eugene trip with the UCLA Bruins on May 15 and another official visit with his current program, the Bulldogs, on May 29.

The Kau Family flashes the “O” from the stands at Autzen Stadium during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

West Coast Makes Sense For a Long Beach Native

“The relationship I’ve had with them since this all started. They’re staying in touch with me and making me feel like I’m their priority,” Wright shared with Rivals’ Adam Gorney prior to his January visit to the Ducks.

As a California native, staying on the West Coast might also be an incentive for the Long Beach native compared to Georgia or Miami, but the beach culture in Miami might feel like closer to home for the cornerback.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What Donte' Wright Jr. Could Bring to Oregon

In his 2025-2026 season with Long Beach Poly High School, Wright recorded 25 tackles (3.5 of those tackles for loss), two sacks, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble over seven games according to Max Preps. At the Battle Miami tournament, Wright was able to hold his own against equally talented peers.

Meanwhile, on the track, Wright recorded a personal best of 10.66 seconds in the 100 meter dash at the Redondo Track Festival, showing the speed that Oregon athletes tend to pride themselves on.