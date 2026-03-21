Oregon Ducks Look to Build Recruiting Momentum in One Key State

The Oregon Ducks and the rest of college football have turned their recruiting attention towards the class of 2026.

The Ducks currently sit at No. 9 in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, with four four-stars and two three-star recruits currently verbally committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Awaiting Decision by High-Profile Cornerback Recruit

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Ducks are currently locked in recruiting battles for various recruits out of California, a state that the Ducks and Lanning have had success recruiting from in the past. They are currently awaiting the decision of cornerback Danny Lang, a four-star recruit that Oregon has been pursuing in the class of 2027.

The Ducks are locked in a battle with USC for the commitment of Lang, and USC has the geographical advantage in the fight. USC is just 40 miles away from the Mater Dei High School campus.

Lang, who plays football at Mater Dei High School, recorded 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in his junior season with the Monarchs. Lang has set an official commitment date of March 25.

Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Georgia Bulldogs Commit

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are on “flip watch,” and according to On3 college football analyst Adam Gorney, the team is in a great position to flip Georgia cornerback commit Donte Wright. Wright, who is a five-star recruit, plays high school football at Long Beach Poly, a school that has produced high-level collegiate and NFL players.

Wright, who has been committed to the Bulldogs since 2025, has offers from major programs around the country, including Oklahoma, USC, Miami, and Michigan. Wright had an excellent junior season with Long Beach Poly, finishing his year with 25 tackles, seven pass break-ups, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

If Lanning and his staff are able to pull off a flip for Wright, it would be one of the bigger heists the Ducks have been able to achieve in a long history of recruiting success.

Wright would fit right in with the Ducks defensive scheme in 2027 and 2028. The Ducks value speed in the secondary, and Wright fits the bill, as he is a superb track athlete at Long Beach Poly. Wright ran a 21.80 in the 200-meter dash.

Oregon Ducks Have had Success Recruiting California Recruits

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While only time will tell if the Ducks indeed land Lang and flip Wright, but the Ducks' track record of recruiting in the state of California speaks for itself. Ducks running back Jordon Davison went to Mater Dei High School, and while the Ducks faced competition for his commitment, Davison never wavered in his loyalty to Oregon.

The Ducks already have the commitment of one California recruit in 6-6 four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder. On3’s Adam Gorney has suggested that the Ducks could be on the wrong end of a flip for Fielder, as he has officially put in a prediction for USC to earn the commitment of Fielder.