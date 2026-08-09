Chris Hampton Identifies Biggest Need for Improvement on Oregon's Defense

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season without a lot of promise, and it's not just their offense looking to put on a show. The Ducks' defense could play a crucial role in making a run at a national championship.

The Ducks' defense, in their first season under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, returns several talented pieces and brings in one of the best defenders from the transfer portal. There is, however, one emphasis of their defense the Ducks look to improve on heading into the season: their play in the red zone. Hampton revealed how the Ducks have been attacking that struggle as they prepare for the season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

“We were No. 127 in the country in red-zone defense. We’re trying to attack dedication every day. It’s probably the No. 1 emphasis that, as a defense, we need to improve on is in the red zone and getting red zone stops. It’s how we call the game, and it’s our awareness of it is how we practice. It’s going to be a big emphasis for us to improve,” said Hampton.

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Why Defensive Play Is Crucial Towards Oregon’s Goals

In a season where the goal is to win their first national championship in program history, the performance of the Ducks' defense, especially in the red zone, could be the biggest key in Oregon accomplishing that goal.

The Ducks' defense has ultimately been the downfall of Oregon, coming up short of winning the national championship in their two losses in the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025), two teams that eventually won the title.

In those two playoff losses to the Buckeyes and Hoosiers, the Ducks allowed 40-plus points. For the Ducks to achieve their dreams of winning the national championship, it’s a struggle that must change under Hampton, the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Key Starters On Oregon's Defense Entering Season

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks return key starters on their defensive line who decided to return and forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, including Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti.

At linebacker, a trio of players looks to step up following the departure of Bryce Boettcher, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, including Devon Jackson, Jerry Mixon, and Nasir Wyatt.

Jackson and Mixon are considered the veteran leaders on the Ducks' defensive line, while Wyatt is aiming to become an every-down player for Oregon this season.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the secondary, sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. looks to build his case as one of the best cornerbacks in the country. In addition to his phenomenal performance in the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, Finney had a productive freshman year, finishing the season with 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Arriving from the transfer portal is Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich. In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having so much success at safety last season with Dillon Thieneman, who continued his development with the Ducks to become a first-round selection to the Chicago Bears, Perich looks to have a similar impact in the Ducks' secondary.

All of these players on the Ducks' defense will play their own role in not only helping Oregon win the national championship this season but also improving their red-zone defense.

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