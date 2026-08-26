What Separates Dan Lanning From Urban Meyer, Tom Herman, Pete Carroll

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is only 40 years old, but he's become a force in the Big Ten Conference. His fiery pregame speeches routinely go viral, showcasing the passion and leadership capable of making even a fan want to run through a brick wall.

But what is it actually like to have Lanning as a boss?

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning At Autzen Stadium | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Oregon Coaches Are Not “Walking on Eggshells”

Oregon’s newly promoted offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer offers a revealing perspective. Before earning his latest promotion, Mehringer built an extensive résumé working under some of college football’s biggest coaching names, including Urban Meyer and Tom Herman.

Those experiences have given him a unique perspective on what separates Lanning from other prominent coaches.

Lanning hired Mehringer to his inaugural coaching staff at Oregon in 2022 as the tight ends coach after he established himself as one of the nation’s top recruiters, helping Texas and Houston bring in the top classes in their conferences.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Over the last four years, Mehringer has watched Lanning balance two qualities that do not always coexist within major college football programs: demanding accountability and remaining approachable.

“You don't feel like you're walking on eggshells, but you do feel like there's a very high standard for the way that he sees the organization and the expectations around here to win,” Mehringer said. “So it's unique, in my opinion, very unique, and I'm very thankful for it.”

Mehringer smiled as he described how Lanning makes that difficult balance look natural. If a practice fails to meet Oregon's standard, Lanning can lead a tough staff meeting and demand more from his assistants ... then crack a joke with them an hour later.

“I've been fortunate enough to work with a lot of great, great coaches in my life, some that have made some very lasting impacts,” Mehringer said. “I think as the head coach, it's very hard. You walk a very fine line of demanding, right, not only from the players and your staff, but also being approachable, and that's very hard.”

“I think (it is) a very hard line for people to walk, and I think Dan does it almost effortlessly.”

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

The staff is on the same page with the same goal: win.

"We just understand this is what we've got to do to go win,” Mehringer said. “It's not personal.”

Dan Lanning Differs From Urban Meyer, Tom Herman

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer yells along the sideline during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mehringer’s perspective carries weight because of the range of leadership styles he has experienced throughout his career. He worked under Urban Meyer during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and spent portions of his career alongside Tom Herman at Rice, Iowa State, Houston and Texas.

Does Lanning remind Mehringer of any coaches he's worked with?

"That's a good question," Mehringer said to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

“I think everybody's obviously a little bit different,” Mehringer said. “Coach Meyer ran his program differently than Coach Lanning did, and obviously they've got different influences. Coach Herman ran his program differently, so they're all kind of unique in themselves.”

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Rather than replicating an established formula or leadership style, Mehringer believes Lanning’s success begins with his willingness to lead authentically from who he is ... which is something Mehringer linked to advice Pete Carroll gave him years ago.

“I think you have to be uniquely yourself,” Mehringer said. “If you try to be somebody else as a head coach, I don't think it's going to work. I think you have to be yourself, and I think that Dan does that very, very well.”

Lanning comes from a different coaching tree than Meyer and Herman. Herman worked directly under Meyer at Ohio State, when they won the 2014 National Championship together.

Lanning’s path includes experience under several prominent coaches, including Nick Saban, Mike Norvell and Kirby Smart. While at Alabama and Georgia, Lanning helped developed under two of college football’s most successful defensive-minded leaders before building a program with his own personality at Oregon.

Mehringer's comments make it clear that Lanning is creating a culture of high standards, with a high ceiling for growth.

“I think it's a mark of, obviously, confidence in your abilities,” Mehringer said. “And it also makes the day-to-day for everybody else in the building a lot easier and a lot easier to grow.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The opportunity is in front of Mehinger this season, with a Heisman-Trophy caliber quarterback in Dante Moore and electric offensive weapons.

Mehringer has been an offensive coordinator before: at Rutgers where, at age 28, he was the youngest play caller in the Power Five conferences. Notably, ever other offensive coordinator that has coached under Lanning at Oregon has been hired as a Power Five conference head coach.

Entering the 2026 Oregon football season, his responsibilities have changed, but the standard established by Lanning has not.

Lanning may not lead Oregon exactly like Meyer or Herman ... but according to Mehringer, that is one of Lanning’s greatest strengths.

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