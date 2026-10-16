Dan Lanning Names Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei's Big Change

The Oregon Ducks’ defensive line production raised eyebrows in the program’s 2026 nonconference slate. After an offseason that saw the hype surrounding the unit reach the national stage, the defensive line struggled to get to the quarterback and stuff the run in outings against ranked Boise State and Oklahoma State teams.

But the unit is inching closer to playing up to its potential through the start of Big Ten action. The sack totals have shot up after ranked USC and UCLA games, and it began on the edge with senior Matayo Uiagalelei.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei’s Increased Production

Oregon coach Dan Lanning didn’t have many positives to highlight in his Week 7 press conferences after a deflating 17-15 loss to the No. 12 Bruins.

One of the few positives was Uiagalelei, who recorded seven tackles and two sacks against the Bruins. Lanning explained what’s changed for the edge rusher.

“Yeah, I just think that Matayo’s second effort is operating in a really high clip right now,” Lanning said. “If you went back to the spring, I could almost point it and said, 'This guy’s going to have an unbelievable season because of how hard he worked in the offseason with his diet, his nutrition,' and even he wants that extra reminder of, like, this week it's going to be huge.”

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei intercepts a tipped pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Uiagalelei is up to 20 tackles through five games in 2026 and has a team-high of five sacks. He also snagged an interception in the Ducks’ first loss to the Cowboys. The Oregon defensive line’s next challenge isn’t any easier, with the one-loss Nebraska Cornhuskers next on deck.

“The quarterback can run, right? And he's a great scrambler,” Lanning continued. “But the second effort is going to be the difference. It's not going to be necessarily the primary rush wins, and I always say if you watch sacks in the NFL, the number one rush getter is effort, and Matayo’s effort's been outstanding this year.”

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington running back Jonah Coleman as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Uiagalelei’s physical change in the offseason was noticeable. He went down seven pounds to a 265-pound listing at the start of fall camp, leaving fans hoping that the change would allow him to move quicker on the edge.

“He's played really hard, and he ran our fastest speed of the bigs yesterday in our high-speed goat drill, and that means he's worked at it and pushed at it because that wasn't always necessarily the case last year,” Lanning said after Wednesday’s practice.

“But I think if you watch (Nasir Wyatt), Teitum (Tuioti), Matayo, what drives those guys is high effort and then discipline to do the do your job and technique. So, I think that's what showed up for him,” he added.

Uiagalelei’s career year came as a sophomore in 2024, when he finished with 38 tackles, a pass deflection, an interception, two forced fumbles and an impressive 10.5 sacks. Those numbers moved down slightly in 2025, but his early stats in his final season still leave the door open to post new career highs in 2026.

Oregon’s Defensive Line Starting to Turn a Corner

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander all electing to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Oregon, there was optimism that the Ducks would have one of the nation’s top defensive line units in 2026.

Expectations have, however, floundered as the program underperformed, falling from its No. 2 preseason ranking to tumble entirely out of the AP Poll Top 25 and suffer two losses in five games. Even after the defeat to UCLA, the defense did show signs of promise through forcing two sacks, snagging two interceptions, forcing a fumble and finishing with seven tackles for a loss.

“I think it's easy to say, like, 'We played good on D. We did our job.' I feel like that's more of a poisonous pill of success if you do that,” Uiagalelei said about the game on Wednesday. “We didn't play as well as UCLA's defense that day.

“So, I mean, there was a lot of good,” he continued. “I feel like we did on D, but there are a lot of plays, a lot of explosive plays that we don't give up. These explosive plays.”

The next test for Uiagalelei and company will be a Nebraska offense led by quarterback Anthony Colandrea. The Cornhuskers' senior transferred from UNLV in the offseason after former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon. Colandrea posted 1,406 passing yards for 13 touchdowns through six games, but provides a mobile threat with his 296 rushing yards for three touchdowns.

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