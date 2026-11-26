With Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti suffering a season-ending injury against Ohio State, the responsibilities of Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei grew. Both Tuioti and Uiagalelei are expected to participate in senior night activities before Oregon squares off with Washington, although only Uiagalelei will be taking the field against the Huskies.

As for how that changes Uiagalelei's role on the field, the Ducks defender spoke to reporters on Tuesday about adjusting to the absence of Tuioti:

"But for me, I think the biggest thing is, you know, Teitum, you know, he's a pretty quiet guy, but on the field, he's like the main one who's communicating for the front. So taking on that role, making sure that, you know, I got to make sure the whole front knows what the play is, knows how to align," said Uiagalelei.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti chats with teammates while out with an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuioti totaled 5.5 sacks and 44 tackles before suffering his knee injury, and Uiagalelei revealed that the Ducks are using Tuioti's play-style as motivation:

"And that's kind of the biggest thing that I took responsibility of. And there's other like schematic stuff too, but that's the main thing I feel like, you know. And then just the whole defense, like, can we play as hard as he would? That's kind of like our motivation too," Uiagalelei continued.

Playing for Oregon as a Ducks Fan

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I was pretty young when I was an Oregon fan, so I don't even think I realized it was a rivalry. I just was watching D'Anthony Thomas and LaMichael James and stuff. But I don't think I knew it was a rivalry until high school."

Preparing for Senior Night

"Yeah, man, I don't even know if it's really hit me yet. Like, it's probably the last time I'm going to play in Autzen Stadium. That is crazy to hear that. But definitely, man, you know. I just want to thank the program and all the coaches and everyone who's been a part of my journey. And, you know, Oregon is really my home here."

"But at the same time, you know, it's another game, and it is a bigger game. I will say that, especially because it's, you know, UW. But, shoot, we've been attacking. We've been ready to attack. You know, once we do the ceremony or whatever, you know, all that stuff is over. It's time to put the ball down and play."

Oregon Handling Adversity

"Yeah. I mean, I just think it's special, and the season's not over, man. Like we got to, you know, can't look too far ahead. Got to attack this game right here. But, you know, shoot, I feel like a lot of teams will fold with what we faced in the beginning of the year. And it just goes. to show, like, the strength of our players, our coaches, and the culture."

"You know, everybody always would say culture. Like, it's like, you know, it's a word that's thrown around a lot. And it's easy to have culture when it's going good, but when it's going bad, you know, that's when you really see what your culture is about. And I feel like we kind of showed that through our season, but still not over yet."

Defending Demond Williams Jr.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think he's definitely gotten better every year. And man, even though I feel like we've done a good job of containing him, he still made a lot of plays and he still escaped. Whether it's taking off and running it or getting out the pocket and throwing it, he just has a real crazy ability to cause missed tackles and just looks like Houdini out there, you know."

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"So much respect for him. But I mean, just focusing on it throughout the week. Focus on D-line, you know, cageing the QB. And I mean, that's really the best way to try and do it in the game is showing it in practice.

Relationship With Teitum Tuioti

"Yeah. Shoot, I mean, yeah, it means a lot, man. We came in together, you know, got thrown into the fire and, you know. We just both kept working, both stuck to the plan that the coaches have for us and just kept wanting more and more. You know, it sucks. It hurts my heart that he can't play. But, sure, he's still in the facility. He's always around, you know, coaching us, coaching the young guys. So even just having his presence here still, it's pretty cool. But, yeah, it definitely means a lot."

Not Making the Game Too Big

"I mean, just prepping for it. I mean, I don't think we'll make it too big of a game, but, like, you know, it is a big game. You know, we're not going to act like it's not a big game. But, yeah, I don't know."

Favorite Sack of His Career

"Sacking my brother. My freshman year."

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei holds on to the ball during the first half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Outside Linebacker Room Was Thanksgiving Dish

"Shoot. We'd probably be either be like mac and cheese or like a fried turkey or something."

Being Close to Oregon's Sack Record

"I mean, I think people bring it up to me more than I think about it. But, you know, if I get it, then that's really special. You know, it's really cool. But at the same time, I think our season in this game is bigger than any personal record. But I've just been telling myself, I just got to play hard, play the hardest. Every game I'm into, there's got to be the hardest game I've played. So that's my mindset. And if the chips fall into that, then it's cool. But I think the season, this game means more than a record."

Changing Oregon’s Defensive Culture

"Yeah, for sure. I mean, yeah, like you said, growing up, everybody knows Marcus Mariota. And my favorite quarterback was Jeremiah Masoli. And everybody knows all the offensive greats. But I think really since Coach Lanning got here, you know, he's made it an emphasis, you know, defensive-minded head coach. But I think overall, just the culture, Oregon, we still have that flash. Like, you know, we're going to be trying to be the fastest team out there."

Bo Thran, left, Jeremiah Masoli and Jeff Maehl celebrate Masoli's 2nd half touchdown on Sept. 3, 2009, in Boise, Idaho. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Even on our offense, you're going to see a physical group of guys who can run the ball down your throat. And that translates to the defense. I think it's the way we practice, just a group of physical guys. And right now, we're just trying to have the most effort out of anyone in the country. That's really what our focus is in getting the ball. But I think it's just the culture that Coach Lanning’s brought, and it's been the players that have been buying in."

On Changing Coordinators

"I love Coach (Chris) Hampton. I think he's done a great job. I think he communicates well with every position. You know, he started off as a, you know, like a back-end guy when Tosh (Lupoi) was still here as a DC. But, you know, now that he's stepped into the D.C. role, he's kind of, you know, talked to everybody. But, I mean, I think he's done a great job."

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