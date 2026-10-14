Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei Details Ducks' Response to UCLA Loss

The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday night’s matchup at Autzen Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 3-2 record and ranked outside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022 after their disappointing 17-15 loss to the No. 12 UCLA Bruins.

It’s not what the Ducks had in mind when they entered the season as one of the top choices to win the national championship, with a No. 2 preseason ranking. The disappointing loss to the Bruins and the overall start have caused the Ducks to reflect on how they got here.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense, spoke to reporters about how the team has been coming together following the loss to coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins.

What Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei Said

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming Together After Tough Loss

“I mean, you know, definitely not the result we wanted as a team, but, you know, ain't nobody going to feel sorry for us. So just came back the next day and came with the mindset ready to work, especially defensively.”

Change in Creating Pressure On Quarterback

“I think it's just something we emphasize in practice, finishing. Just being all around, more violent, more aggressive on D, especially as a front. And, I mean, that's all I can really say, just practice habits.”

Defensive Performance Against UCLA Bruins

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's easy to say, like, 'We played good on D. We did our job.' I feel like that's more of a poisonous pill of success if you do that. We didn't play as well as UCLA's defense that day.

“So, I mean, there was a lot of good; I feel like we did on D, but there are a lot of plays, a lot of explosive plays that we don't give up. These explosive plays.

“We might not have any points on the board. And just limiting those explosive plays, and that just starts with doing your job, communicating, everybody on the same page. Discipline, eyes, stuff like that. Eliminating explosives is the biggest thing.”

Nebraska Quarterback Anthony Colandrea

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's running around back there crazy, man. He's a good player. He's fast. He can throw the ball. His speed and vision are definitely a threat. We just got to cage him, get hits on him, just do our job. Know that the back end is going to do their job. We're going to do our job, and it's all going to be rush and coverage, working together.”

Peyton Woodyard and Devin Jackson

“Yeah, I mean, both of those guys have an unbelievable work ethic. I played with P. Wood since I was a kid. And then D-Jack, young Devin Jackson, he came in as a freshman this year, and I don't know, he's come in with the mindset like, I don't care that I'm a freshman. I'm going to do my job. I'm going to try and play and come in hungry. No, I like that. Both of those guys are going to be phenomenal.”

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