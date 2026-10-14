Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei Details Ducks' Response to UCLA Loss
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The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday night’s matchup at Autzen Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 3-2 record and ranked outside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022 after their disappointing 17-15 loss to the No. 12 UCLA Bruins.
It’s not what the Ducks had in mind when they entered the season as one of the top choices to win the national championship, with a No. 2 preseason ranking. The disappointing loss to the Bruins and the overall start have caused the Ducks to reflect on how they got here.
On Wednesday, Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense, spoke to reporters about how the team has been coming together following the loss to coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins.
What Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei Said
Coming Together After Tough Loss
“I mean, you know, definitely not the result we wanted as a team, but, you know, ain't nobody going to feel sorry for us. So just came back the next day and came with the mindset ready to work, especially defensively.”
Change in Creating Pressure On Quarterback
“I think it's just something we emphasize in practice, finishing. Just being all around, more violent, more aggressive on D, especially as a front. And, I mean, that's all I can really say, just practice habits.”
Defensive Performance Against UCLA Bruins
“I think it's easy to say, like, 'We played good on D. We did our job.' I feel like that's more of a poisonous pill of success if you do that. We didn't play as well as UCLA's defense that day.
“So, I mean, there was a lot of good; I feel like we did on D, but there are a lot of plays, a lot of explosive plays that we don't give up. These explosive plays.
“We might not have any points on the board. And just limiting those explosive plays, and that just starts with doing your job, communicating, everybody on the same page. Discipline, eyes, stuff like that. Eliminating explosives is the biggest thing.”
Nebraska Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
“He's running around back there crazy, man. He's a good player. He's fast. He can throw the ball. His speed and vision are definitely a threat. We just got to cage him, get hits on him, just do our job. Know that the back end is going to do their job. We're going to do our job, and it's all going to be rush and coverage, working together.”
Peyton Woodyard and Devin Jackson
“Yeah, I mean, both of those guys have an unbelievable work ethic. I played with P. Wood since I was a kid. And then D-Jack, young Devin Jackson, he came in as a freshman this year, and I don't know, he's come in with the mindset like, I don't care that I'm a freshman. I'm going to do my job. I'm going to try and play and come in hungry. No, I like that. Both of those guys are going to be phenomenal.”
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.