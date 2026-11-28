Searching for a chance at the College Football Playoff, the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) gear up for their final home game of the 2026 regular season against their Big Ten rivals, the Washington Huskies.

With quite the overhaul in results since the Ducks' 21-10 road loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini, to the point where even coach Dan Lanning admits a significant team turnaround, success on Oregon's preseason-hyped defense has helped significantly in leading the Ducks to reach their current four-game win streak.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) breaks away from Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Talks About Interior Defensive Line Impact

Part of that defensive strength is the interior defensive line, led by seniors Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington. Starting off the season with a few unnecessary penalties and a lack of cohesion has since been mostly resolved, with the Ducks holding opposing teams to an average of 74 rushing yards per game.

The Ducks have also held their opponents to 19.36 points per game compared to Oregon's 34.82 per game.

"I don't know what any public grades are on those guys, but I know I'm really glad they're on our team. And I promise you, every team that plays us is preparing for those guys inside. And you talk about growth of a defense; it doesn't happen without interior defensive line," Lanning said during his pregame press conference.

A'Mauri Washington is one of the top-rated defensive linemen in the 2027 NFL Draft class. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Bringing Out The Grades

Speaking of those grades Lanning mentioned, according to Pro Football Focus, Alexander sits at an 83.5 in total defensive grading (No. 20 in the nation amongst his position), with Washington punching in a 67.2 grade. Fellow Oregon defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (70.5 grade) and Aydin Breland (62.8 grade) also clocking in some decent reviews.

Being on the line doesn't lead to the typical splashy highlights skill position players revel in, but to Lanning, the lack of highlights shows how effective Oregon's defensive wall is behind these high-graded athletes.

"That's the secret sauce: your ability to stop the run. You have gaps, leverage blocks. Eliminate and really create a wall inside. And that's not always a production position. It's not one that's going to stack stats. And if they are, they're probably chasing plays. And if they're chasing plays, then they're probably giving up explosives," Lanning said.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) attempts a pass against Oregon Ducks defensive line A'Mauri Washington (52) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gradually Improving

Just as the rest of Oregon's team has gradually improved over the season, so has Oregon's defensive line, with Washington clocking in his season-high of tackles from one game against Michigan State with seven total tackles, four solo tackles, and one pass defended.

Alexander boasts an important forced fumble the week prior to Washington's statistic high game, punching out a ball against the Michigan Wolverines for defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. to recover for the Ducks.

"What those guys do is do a great job of farming their land, and they've improved week in and week out at doing their job. And I think what they've recognized when they do their job at a high level, that's really the separator," Lanning said.

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