Dan Lanning Details Importance of Veteran Talent on Oregon Defensive Line
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Searching for a chance at the College Football Playoff, the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) gear up for their final home game of the 2026 regular season against their Big Ten rivals, the Washington Huskies.
With quite the overhaul in results since the Ducks' 21-10 road loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini, to the point where even coach Dan Lanning admits a significant team turnaround, success on Oregon's preseason-hyped defense has helped significantly in leading the Ducks to reach their current four-game win streak.
Dan Lanning Talks About Interior Defensive Line Impact
Part of that defensive strength is the interior defensive line, led by seniors Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington. Starting off the season with a few unnecessary penalties and a lack of cohesion has since been mostly resolved, with the Ducks holding opposing teams to an average of 74 rushing yards per game.
The Ducks have also held their opponents to 19.36 points per game compared to Oregon's 34.82 per game.
"I don't know what any public grades are on those guys, but I know I'm really glad they're on our team. And I promise you, every team that plays us is preparing for those guys inside. And you talk about growth of a defense; it doesn't happen without interior defensive line," Lanning said during his pregame press conference.
Bringing Out The Grades
Speaking of those grades Lanning mentioned, according to Pro Football Focus, Alexander sits at an 83.5 in total defensive grading (No. 20 in the nation amongst his position), with Washington punching in a 67.2 grade. Fellow Oregon defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (70.5 grade) and Aydin Breland (62.8 grade) also clocking in some decent reviews.
Being on the line doesn't lead to the typical splashy highlights skill position players revel in, but to Lanning, the lack of highlights shows how effective Oregon's defensive wall is behind these high-graded athletes.
"That's the secret sauce: your ability to stop the run. You have gaps, leverage blocks. Eliminate and really create a wall inside. And that's not always a production position. It's not one that's going to stack stats. And if they are, they're probably chasing plays. And if they're chasing plays, then they're probably giving up explosives," Lanning said.
Gradually Improving
Just as the rest of Oregon's team has gradually improved over the season, so has Oregon's defensive line, with Washington clocking in his season-high of tackles from one game against Michigan State with seven total tackles, four solo tackles, and one pass defended.
Alexander boasts an important forced fumble the week prior to Washington's statistic high game, punching out a ball against the Michigan Wolverines for defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. to recover for the Ducks.
"What those guys do is do a great job of farming their land, and they've improved week in and week out at doing their job. And I think what they've recognized when they do their job at a high level, that's really the separator," Lanning said.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.