Dan Lanning Names The Oregon Player Who Took A Massive Leap

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning didn't mince words about tight end Jamari Johnson's understanding of the offense.

The Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore will rely on Johnson to help fill the void left by former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft after becoming one of the most productive tight ends in program history.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing Sadiq's production is one challenge. Replacing his command of the offense and leadership is another.

After hearing Lanning's comments about Johnson - the redshirt junior who has a eye-catching physical presence at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds - it's clear that he's taken ownership of his position, the playbook and a leadership role at Oregon.

Dan Lanning's Comments on Tight End Jamari Johnson

Lanning said Johnson's understanding of Oregon's offense is "night and day" compared to when he first arrived in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies dan lanning rivalry college football playoff dante moore jamari johnson kenyon sadiq | oregon ducks on si darby winter

This matters a lot in Oregon's scheme, where tight ends are expected to do far more than catch passes. They have to recognize coverages, adjust routes, identify blocking assignments and often help get other players lined up correctly before the snap.

“Night and day to when he got here, and that speaks to his dedication and the work that coach Smith, coach Mehringer and those guys have done as far as getting him up to speed. I think that's a room that's always had a level of accountability," Lanning said after Oregon's 12th spring practice.

Lanning said Johnson has put in the work to become a leader in the tight end room, to the point where he is now coaching younger players through assignments and making sure everyone is lined up correctly.

“We always felt like we could count on our tight ends to do the job that they needed to do at a high level. But Jamari has put in a ton of work, and he's really developed as a leader this offseason. He's a guy that he can coach the other guys on the field, make sure we're running the right routes or blocking the right guy. And that's credit to him and the work that he's put in," Lanning continued.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson is no longer just a physically gifted tight end with upside. According to Lanning, he has become one of the Ducks' most trusted voices on offense.

Johnson also addressed his own leadership traits.

“I like to get the guys going. I have a real voice on the field, and if y’all hear me on the field, I get the guys going. I wouldn’t say I’m a vocal leader, but I lead by example. Vocal leader, probably something I need to work on," Johnson said.

Jamari Johnson's Impressive Stats

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Jamari Johnson emerged as one of Oregon's most dependable offensive weapons. The All-Big Ten honorable mention played in all 15 games and made 10 starts, finishing with 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Learning behind Sadiq - who is expected to be a first round NFL Draft selection - His 510 receiving yards ranked sixth most by a tight end in Oregon history, and he finished fourth on the team in receiving yards despite sharing touches in a loaded offense.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His momentum ramped throughout the season, as Johnson caught at least one pass in each of Oregon's final 14 games, delivered eight multi-catch performances and saved some of his best moments for the biggest stage, with two of his three touchdown catches coming during the College Football Playoff.

Arguably his most memorable moment came in Oregon's double overtime win over Penn State Nittany Lions, when he caught a two-yard touchdown in the first overtime to keep the Ducks alive.

“Last year, we ran a lot of twelve personnel at the end of the season because we had a couple of injuries, but that really helped me. This year, I feel like I’m coming in rolling off the ground. It’s just so much more fluent, and those reps really helped me with the playbook. Playbook is way easier now, and I’m getting a good feel for it.”

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Johnson's growth, Oregon may have an answer to the big question of who replaces Sadiq. Johnson has gone from learning the offense to leading it, and his combination of production, physical tools and newfound command of the playbook could make him one of the most important players in Oregon's offense this season.

Oregon and Johnson will take the field for the Ducks' annual spring football game on April 25 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Admission is free and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

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