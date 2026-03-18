Kenyon Sadiq Drops Major Jamari Johnson NFL Draft Prediction

Multiple Oregon Ducks are set to have their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft, something that has continued to become a trend in Eugene over the years.

Arguably the most notable player among this group is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who spent three years with the Ducks. But while the attention will be on him next month, he's getting Oregon excited about

Kenyon Sadiq Has High Hopes for Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino during the fourth quarter at the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during Oregon's Pro Day on Tuesday, Sadiq said that he expects Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson to work his way into the top 10 of the 2027 NFL Draft next season, per Lily Crane of Oregon Ducks on SI.

“(Jamari) can do whatever he wants … So, if he wants to be the first 10 of the board, he's going to be the first 10 off the board next year,” Sadiq said.

Johnson, who started his college career with the Louisville Cardinals, showed flashes of some major potential this past season with Oregon but understandably never quite got the chance to step into the spotlight due to the presence of Sadiq.

Johnson appeared in five games as a true freshman at Louisville in 2023 but didn't record a catch and utilized his redshirt. But after posting 13 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown the following season with the Cardinals, he elected to enter the portal and head to Eugene to join the Ducks.

Johnson finished this past season with 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many weapons in the Oregon passing game, Johnson's number didn't exactly fly off the page but he still came up big in some key moments for the Ducks.

In Oregon's 30-24 double-overtime win against Penn State, Johnson caught the game-tying two-yard touchdown in the first overtime off of a shovel pass.

Johnson then had Oregon's first touchdown of the game in the College Football Playoff Semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl. After Dante Moore threw a pick-six on the opening play, the Ducks responded with an impressive drive to tie the game shortly after.

Johnson's 19-yard touchdown grab made it seem like college football fans were about to in for a back-and-forth game, but Indiana eventually shut that notion down with a dominant 56-22 win.

Even in the blowout loss, Johnson had the best game of his college career on the biggest stage yet. He finished the contest with four catches for a career-best 83 yards and the touchdown, ending the year off on a personal high note despite Oregon coming up short of making it to the National Championship.

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Something clearly clicked for Johnson during Oregon's College Football Playoff run. Prior to the loss to Indiana, he delivered two more solid performances in the two CFP wins prior.

In Oregon's 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round, Johnson had one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown before adding four grabs for 66 yards in the Ducks' dominant 23-0 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl.

Johnson will look to begin what hopes to be a successful 2026 season when Oregon kicks things off at home against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5.