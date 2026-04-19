Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Explains Why He Passed On NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson is entering his second season in Eugene. Johnson had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft but decided to come back for another year of college.

Jamari Johnson on Retuning to Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jamari Johnson spoke to reporters about his decision to not enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He believes he has more to prove in college and has aspects of his game that still need to be improved on before taking the leap to the next level.

“I felt like I haven’t really done anything in college football. That was one of the reasons,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of stuff to work on that’s within footwork and hand placement, block in the run game, and route details. Getting to the right depth and just touching up everything I can so when I get to the NFL, there’s none of those problems.”

The 6-5, 257 pound tight end began his college football career with the Louisville Cardinals in 2023. Johnson signed with Louisville out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. Johnson was rated by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 athlete in his class.

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. | Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson redshirted in his true freshman season in 2023 and came back to Louisville as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He had 13 receptions for 158 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. After the season concluded, Johnson entered the portal and transferred to Oregon.

In his first year with the Ducks in 2025, Johnson had 32 receptions fro 510 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Johnson was named by coaches as an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He made up the dynamic tight end tandem along side former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Oregon Ducks Tight Ends in the NFL Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

An Oregon tight end that will hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft will be Kenyon Sadiq. With the Ducks in 2025, Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Sadiq was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a Second-team All-American.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, he is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2026 class and is projected as a first round pick.

Last year, another former Duck tight end was selected early in the draft. That would be current Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Rams after spending his whole collegiate career with Oregon. As an NFL rookie, Ferguson had 11 receptions for 231 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

For Johnson, he could make it three Ducks tight in a row selected in the first two rounds in 2027. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Johnson is currently ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2027 draft class. He is projected as a late first round selection.

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