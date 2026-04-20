A.J. Brown Trade Rumor Shifts Patriots, Eagles Super Bowl Odds for 2026 Season

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown has long been the subject of trade rumors, and it appears that a deal could be struck to send him to the New England Patriots this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles remain open to trading Brown this offseason, and a trade to New England is "now considered likely." Brown played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during his time in Tennessee, so it makes sense that New England would be interested in adding him to the fold.

The Eagles remain open to trading AJ Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, likely culminating in a deal, per league sources.



As one source said about the Patriots'… https://t.co/00gLK5DEdh pic.twitter.com/JnCQF2wz7z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2026

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots were set as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to land Brown in a potential trade. While Brown's next team odds have been taken down after Schefter's latest report, there has been some interesting movement in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl.

New England is now +1900 to win the Super Bowl next season while the Eagles have fallen back to +1800. Both teams made the playoffs in the 2025 campaign, and New England rode a soft schedule all the way to the Super Bowl before losing badly to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots signed Romeo Doubs this offseason, but they also moved on from veteran receiver Stefon Diggs. That opens the door for a potential Brown trade, and the star wideout would immediately become the No. 1 option for Drake Maye on offense.

Brown had a down season -- by his standards -- in the 2025 campaign, catching 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven scores. He had over 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with Philly, but he's finished with less than 1,100 receiving yards in back-to-back campaigns since. Brown voiced his frustration with the Eagles' offense during he 2025 season, and it makes sense that the two sides may go their separate ways in the offseason.

If New England adds Brown, it could jump up even further in the odds to win the AFC, even though it'll face a much tougher schedule in 2026. Meanwhile, the Eagles will proceed with DeVonta Smith as their No. 1 receiver if Brown ends up getting traded.

This is certainly something to monitor when betting on futures in the NFL, and Brown could be a sneaky Offensive Player of the Year candidate if he teams up with Maye, who showed in the 2025 campaign that he's one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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