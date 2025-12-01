Dan Lanning Addresses Oregon's Second Consecutive Playoff Appearance
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks unofficially secured a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season following Saturday's 26-14 over their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies in Seattle. With the win, Oregon finishes the regular season with an 11-1 record and will likely host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his excitement about the Ducks clinching a spot in the playoff for a second consecutive season and beating the Huskies in back-to-back years. The Ducks now aim to win their first national championship in program history, an accomplishment Oregon fans have been dreaming of.
"I'm going to enjoy the moment here for a little bit, probably through the rest of the night, and then start worrying about what our prep plans moving forward," Lanning said after beating Washington. "Our team's banged up. It'll be big for us to get healthy. I think everybody at this point in the season is dealing with that, but there are only 12 teams in the nation that get to keep playing. I mean, some others can play, but in the real one, and we get an opportunity to go do that. So I'm excited about that."
Since taking over the Oregon program in 2021, Lanning has been one of the top coaches in college football, leading the Ducks to four seasons with ten wins or more and boasting a 46-7 overall coaching record in Eugene. For Oregon to clinch a spot in the playoff with a win over Washington makes the milestone even more rewarding, as the Huskies were the team that Lanning struggled to beat at the start of his coaching tenure with the Ducks.
"We went out there and played and won games, like that's what you have to do to get there. It's not supposed to be easy. It's supposed to be hard. The whole season matters. It seems like, obviously, the playoff spectrum has changed a lot over the last couple of years, where it was always about the team that played the most consistent throughout the whole year, got that opportunity, and now it's changed a little bit,” Lanning continued.
Lanning started 0-3 against the Huskies, which included two heartbreaking losses in the 2023 season. The last two wins against the Huskies, which included beating Washington in Seattle for the first time since 2021, have given the Ducks the current bragging rights in the bitter rivalry.
What To Expect From Oregon In The CFP
As for where the Ducks will be seeded in the playoff, there is a possibility that they could move into the top four depending on the results in the conference championship games. However, as of now, the Ducks are likely to play in the first round of the playoff. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana would be two Big Ten teams to earn a bye.
The Ducks have the talent this season to challenge to win their first national championship, which would be a crowning achievement for a football program that has come so close to reaching that milestone in past seasons. The possible return of two of their injured star wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., will benefit the Ducks and their chances of making a run at a national championship.
The performance of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and their talented rushing attack, led by running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr., will have a key impact on the Ducks' success in the playoff.
Oregon's defense has also been dominant throughout the season and will play a role in the Ducks making a run at the National Championship. The Ducks' defense is third in college football in yards allowed with 251.6 per game. With the Ducks not playing in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, they will wait to see where they fall in the 12-team CFP bracket, which will be revealed on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN.