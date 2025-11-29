Latest Injury News Ahead Of Oregon Ducks' Rivalry Game vs. Washington
With a chance to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face off against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, for a pivotal road game in Seattle on Saturday.
Injury Update On Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr.
For Oregon, they are expected to once again be without two of their best wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Oregon was able to beat the No. 17 USC Trojans 42-27 in week 13 without Moore and Bryant Jr., but can they maintain that "next-man-up" mentality against the Huskies on the road? Wide receivers Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan have stepped up in a major way during their absence.
Against the Huskies, the Ducks will continue to have to rely on tight end Kenyon Sadiq and their dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. In the win over the Trojans, Sadiq was sensational with six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Whittington also recorded his third 100-plus-yard rushing performance of the season in the win over USC with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Latest Injury Update For Washington Huskies Top Offensive Stars
With the Ducks looking to earn their first win over the Huskies in Seattle since 2021, Washington received some positive injury news ahead of Saturday's matchup. According to ESPN's College Football Insider Pete Thamel, the Huskies' two top offensive weapons are expected to play: wide receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman.
The return of these two explosive offensive stars for Washington will present a challenge for Oregon's defense in a hostile rivalry road environment at Husky Stadium. Boston leads the Huskies in receiving this season with 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, and Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.'s ability to find him on deep pass plays will be a major key in the Huskies pulling off the upset against the Ducks.
Coleman has also been dominant at running back for the Huskies this season, rushing for 651 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 135 carries. Coleman's 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the Big Ten with Penn State running back Kaytron Allen.
Entering Saturday's high-stakes rivalry matchup, the Ducks have won 11 straight games on the road, the longest active streak in the FBS. Washington has lost its last three games against top-10 CFP opponents and would love to break that streak by beating their arch-rival. The kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.