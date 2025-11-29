Ducks Digest

Latest Injury News Ahead Of Oregon Ducks' Rivalry Game vs. Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks aim to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff on the road against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, in Seattle. Oregon and Washington are both dealing with injuries ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Caden Handwork

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
With a chance to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face off against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, for a pivotal road game in Seattle on Saturday.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Injury Update On Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr.

For Oregon, they are expected to once again be without two of their best wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Oregon was able to beat the No. 17 USC Trojans 42-27 in week 13 without Moore and Bryant Jr., but can they maintain that "next-man-up" mentality against the Huskies on the road? Wide receivers Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan have stepped up in a major way during their absence.

Against the Huskies, the Ducks will continue to have to rely on tight end Kenyon Sadiq and their dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. In the win over the Trojans, Sadiq was sensational with six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Whittington also recorded his third 100-plus-yard rushing performance of the season in the win over USC with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Latest Injury Update For Washington Huskies Top Offensive Stars

With the Ducks looking to earn their first win over the Huskies in Seattle since 2021, Washington received some positive injury news ahead of Saturday's matchup. According to ESPN's College Football Insider Pete Thamel, the Huskies' two top offensive weapons are expected to play: wide receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The return of these two explosive offensive stars for Washington will present a challenge for Oregon's defense in a hostile rivalry road environment at Husky Stadium. Boston leads the Huskies in receiving this season with 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, and Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.'s ability to find him on deep pass plays will be a major key in the Huskies pulling off the upset against the Ducks.

Coleman has also been dominant at running back for the Huskies this season, rushing for 651 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 135 carries. Coleman's 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the Big Ten with Penn State running back Kaytron Allen.

Entering Saturday's high-stakes rivalry matchup, the Ducks have won 11 straight games on the road, the longest active streak in the FBS. Washington has lost its last three games against top-10 CFP opponents and would love to break that streak by beating their arch-rival. The kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

