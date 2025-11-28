The One Thing Oregon Must Do To Beat Washington At Husky Stadium
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 10-1 entering the final regular season game of the year. The Ducks will next face the Washington Huskies on the road, who hold an 8-3 record. One of the biggest aspects of the matchup to watch between the two programs is their offenses.
The Oregon Ducks have one of the most consistently strong offenses in college football, led by quarterback Dante Moore. While Washington is unranked, the Huskies’ offense has one element in common with the Ducks... which is that both programs are teams with the highest percentage of snaps that gain over 20 yards.
The Ducks must limit the Huskies explosive plays to win in Husky Stadium.
Oregon ranks No. 1 in FBS with 10.7 percent of the Ducks' snaps being for over 20 yards. The Washington Huskies are ranked No. 4, with 9.4 percent of the snaps going for over 20 yards. While Oregon is showing off on the offensive side of the ball, the Washington Huskies cannot be taken lightly, especially with the Ducks being the road team in the matchup.
Oregon’s Offense Is A Challenge To Stop
Offensive coordinator Will Stein has been dialing up big games for the Ducks. Not only has Moore played well at quarterback, but Oregon is showing how deep the roster is. Whether it is a veteran player or a true freshman, the athletes on the offense are showing off.
Moore has passed for 2,447 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He has a 72.9 completion percentage and has been sacked just 10 times this year. Moore’s completion percentage ranks No. 4 in the nation, and he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in five games.
Oregon has been dealing with injuries on the offense, but when one player goes down, another is stepping up. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore has missed the past three games, but tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Malik Benson are stepping up. Sadiq leads the team with 479 yards and eight touchdown receptions.
Nine players on the Oregon Ducks’ offense have caught the ball at least one time for over 20 yards. Moore's 65-yard reception is the longest of the year for Oregon's offense.
The running back room is another aspect of the team that shows the talent on the roster. Running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jayden Limar have all played well when the ball is in their hands. All four have had a run for at least 50 yards, with Whittington having the longest run of the season, going for 68 yards.
Whittington leads the team with 727 rushing yards and has also scored six touchdowns. Davison has 511 rushing yards, but leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. Davison is just a true freshman, and this is just the start of his career.
Oregon’s offensive line deserves its credit as well, giving its quarterback time to find the open man and creating holes for the running back to drive through.
Ducks’ Defense Looks To Slow Down Washington’s Offense
On the other end, the Washington Huskies have been playing at a high level on offense. Oregon has a dominant defense, coming off a game where they limited the USC Trojans to 52 total rushing yards.
While discussing the rivalry ahead of the matchup, Oregon coach Dan Lanning highlighted the talent on Washington’s offense.
“Their quarterback’s playing as well as anybody right now. Got good wideouts. Got a good back. I know they’ve been a little banged up, sounds like they’re getting healthy, similar to us,” Lannning said.
The Huskies’ offense is led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. He has passed for 2,721 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown just six interceptions and has a 72.0 completion percentage.
Washington has had 10 players make a catch for at least 20 yards this season. The longest reception for the Huskies is for 61 yards, caught by wide receiver Audric Harris.
The Huskies have had four players run for at least 20 yards, including Williams, who has the second-most rushing yards on the team (568). The longest run of the season for Washington is 68 yards, from freshman running back Jordan Washington.
Oregon’s defense will have to find a way to shut down the explosive plays early and not allow Washington’s offense to gain momentum.
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29.