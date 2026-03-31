Dan Lanning Responds to USC's Recent Social Media Activity on Recruiting Trail

The USC Trojans have recently seen success on the recruiting trail over the Oregon Ducks, which has created a frenzy on social media between the two rival fan bases.

In the aftermath of the Trojans landing 2027 five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave Johnson and four-star cornerback Danny Lang, as well as flipping four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from the Ducks, USC's social media team seemingly taunted one of Lanning’s familiar phrases, “The grass is damn green in Eugene.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following the recent recruiting pickups, the USC Trojans posted a video on their official football team's social media account, saying, “Guess the grass wasn’t greener,” with grass spray-painted in red. On Tuesday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning responded to the Trojans social media activity.

“No reaction. I’m much more focused on winning in the fall,” Lanning told reporters.

Dan Lanning's Success Against Lincoln Riley's Trojans

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s response is the perfect approach for moving forward, despite not beating out USC in recent recruiting battles. Oregon has won when it matters most against the Trojans, on the football field. Their consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff back that up, something USC has yet to accomplish. Entering his fifth season as Oregon’s football coach, the Ducks post an undefeated 2-0 record against Lincoln Riley’s Trojans.

Last season, the Ducks defeated the Trojans 42-27 at Autzen Stadium, a game that was critical for both teams' chances at securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. In addition to last season’s win at Autzen Stadium, Lanning also got the best of Riley in Eugene in 2023, as a Bo Nix-led Oregon squad outlasted Caleb Williams and the Trojans 36-27.

The 2026 matchup between the Trojans and the Ducks has the makings of an early-season classic, as USC looks to back up its success on the recruiting trail in what will be the first meeting between the two programs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 2020.

Why Oregon-USC Matchup Could Be Crucial to Big Ten Title Race

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The matchup is scheduled for Sept. 26, and the winner could put themselves in a great position to make an appearance in the Big Ten Championship. USC and Oregon both have one thing in common: they return two-star quarterbacks, Jayden Maiava (Trojans) and Dante Moore (Ducks).

The quarterback duel between Moore and Maiava could play a pivotal role in who wins the Sept. 26 matchup at the Coliseum. The matchup will be crucial for both teams, as Riley looks to earn a signature win that the Trojan fans are desperate for, while Lanning and the Ducks aim to maintain their dominance against their rivals from Los Angeles.

Before playing USC in week 4, the Ducks are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. Oregon is also slated to face a revamped Oklahoma State Cowboys team under former North Texas coach Eric Morris on Sept. 12 followed by a game against Portland State on Sept. 19 at Autzen Stadium.

The Sept. 26 matchup against USC will be the first conference road test on the Ducks' 2026 schedule that also includes a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio.