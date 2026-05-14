Two Games That Will Dictate How the Oregon Ducks Season Goes

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will go into their 2026 season with quite a few marquee matchups in the Big Ten as well as some interesting non-conference games during the first few weeks of the season on their schedule.

With the 12-team College Football Playoff now becoming the expectation for Ducks fans, below are the two games that will define Oregon’s season in 2026.

Ducks vs USC could have College Football Playoff Implications

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' first Big Ten contest will come against the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. The Ducks defeated the Trojans last year in Autzen Stadium in late November, but the two teams will square off in September in 2026, instead. Oregon's game against USC could matter later in the season, especially if the Ducks and Trojans are vying for a playoff spot against one another.

The Ducks' defense and special teams both had a big day out in the last matchup against the Trojans. Former Duck Malik Benson brought a punt back for a touchdown while Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu hauled in an interception thrown by Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava.

The Ducks and Trojans have also found themselves battling against one another for the same recruits in California, as well as in the past few seasons. The Trojans will likely have some recruits on the field for the game against Oregon, and the Ducks winning could potentially change some recruits minds about playing for the Trojans.

Oregon vs. Michigan Carries Huge Ramifications

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nov. 14 game at Autzen Stadium against Michigan will be one that could possibly dictate the Ducks entire season. Oregon plays Ohio State in Ohio a week prior to the Wolverines game, which could range anywhere from a let-down spot if the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, to a must-win game if the Ducks lose to the Buckeyes.

Two Big Ten losses wouldn't necessarily keep Oregon out of the Big Ten championship game, but it could leave the Ducks out of the CFP entirely if there are other two-loss teams with better resumes.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will face the Wolverines for the first time since 2024, when the Ducks defeated Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines went through turmoil this offseason, with a new coaching staff having to be put in place. The home game against Michigan could very well be a make it or break it game for Lanning and the Ducks.

The Ducks will have some positional advantages against both the Wolverines and the Trojans next season, as the Ducks arguably not only have a better quarterback in Dante Moore than both Michigan and USC, but they have arguably the better defensive line as well, which could create havoc and turn a game on its head at any given moment.

The Ducks' game against Ohio State is arguably tougher than both USC and Michigan, but with the game being in Columbus, the Ducks will most likely end up traveling as underdogs. With a 12-team playoff, Oregon can afford to lose once in the regular season, which may come at the hands of the Buckeyes. As a result, the games against USC and Michigan have a heightened importance.

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