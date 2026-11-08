Dan Lanning Shares Brief Injury Update on Teitum Tuioti

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks made a statement on Saturday by beating the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on the road 41-28, but an injury to Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti looms over the victory that keeps the Ducks' postseason chances alive.

Tuioti was injured in the fourth quarter while rushing Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey on one of the Buckeyes' fourth downs during their comeback attempt. He was helped into the medical tent by members of the Oregon training staff, and he eventually wore a brace on his left knee.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is helped off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuioti finished his night with two solo tackles and a tackle for loss, but the biggest highlight of his night came on Oregon's successful fake punt attempt. Tuioti completed a pass to fellow Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and former tight end, in order to execute the fake, and Oregon gained 30 yards.

The play completely shifted the momentum of the game as the Ducks proceeded to score 38 unanswered points. However, it all started with a pair of defenders in Tuioti and Uiagalelei making a difference on special teams. The gamble on the fake punt was one of many decisions in which Oregon coach Dan Lanning trusted his experienced playmakers, and the Ducks were able to pull off the fake in their own territory while trailing Ohio State 14-3.

Dan Lanning on Teitum Tuioti Injury

After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked if he had any update on Tuioti's status moving forward for the rest of Oregon's season:

“Yeah, not right now. We'll wait to hear from our medical staff. I know he's tough, so I'm praying for good news there.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Tuioti went down with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter, and he did not return to the game after heading into the medical tent. The Ducks pass rusher was a pivotal part of Oregon's effort to keep the Buckeyes offense contained, only allowing 14 points in the first three quarters. Ohio State scored its two fourth-quarter touchdowns after Tuioti exited and after the Ducks win was all but final.

Lanning and company have had to withstand multiple injuries to key pieces like quarterback Dante Moore and running back Jordon Davison, but the severity of Tuioti's injury is not yet known.

Next Steps for Teitum Tuioti Injury

Tuioti's injury status will be monitored as the season rolls on, and the Ducks will release their next official availability report on Wednesday before the Michigan Wolverines come into town on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Lanning will hold his weekly press conference on Monday, and he could have an update on Tuioti's status. However, even if there is an update on Tuioti, the Ducks coach has been known to keep injury news close to the vest.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon vs. Michigan is scheduled to kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Early betting odds for the Ducks and Wolverines on FanDuel Sportsbook favor Oregon by 10.5 points over Michigan.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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