Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s Risky Calls Put Ohio State On Upset Alert

The No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes got off to a commanding lead over the No. 12 Oregon Ducks at the end of the first quarter. Oregon found little momentum on offense and trailed 14-0 after 15 minutes, with a rough defensive showing early.

Then, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff looked to the type of bold and creative play-calling that has brought them success in the last five seasons. A fake punt with under three minutes left in the first half quickly fueled the Ducks’ offense to take the lead by halftime.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei makes a catch on a fake punt as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks’ Fake Punt Sparks Momentum

Oregon made a field goal on its first offensive drive in the second quarter but still trailed 14-3. The defense began to show up, however, shutting out the Buckeyes in the second quarter.

The Ducks’ offense got the ball with 3:06 left in the half and a great opportunity to build a little bit of momentum entering the break if they scored. Instead, a one-yard rush and two incompletions made it seem like a three-and-out, with the punt team coming onto the field.

But Lanning and play-caller Jay Johnson elected to draw up the fake. Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti got the ball and tossed it to fellow edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei – who hurdled over a defender – for a 30-yard first down.

Trickery!@TeitumT to Matayo Uiagalelei for 30 yards on the fake punt 👍#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/cLrsV3MZGI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 7, 2026

As a result, Oregon’s offense came back out and marched down the field for their first touchdown to make it 14-10. The string of momentous plays didn’t stop there. True freshman safety Devin Jackson secured a toe-tap interception by the Oregon 40-yard line to give the Ducks the ball back with 1:06 left.

With the help of a 31-yard pass from Dylan Raiola to running back Brandon Smith, the Ducks had the opportunity to take the lead with two seconds left. Instead of taking the points and going for the field goal at the Ohio State two-yard line, Lanning stuck with the offense.

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Again, he flared the ability to take risks. The Ducks went out with a three-linemen formation, and tight end Jamari Johnson scored his first career rushing touchdown. Oregon would flip the script and take a 17-14 lead at the half over a shell-shocked Ohio State.

This formation and this call 🔥



No. 23 @oregonfootball scores on the final play of the first half at No. 12 Ohio State.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/s6HuZSwPz2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 7, 2026

Dan Lanning on Playing Free

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson finds the end zone for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s advantage in entering the matchup against Ohio State is that, with three losses already, it didn’t have much to lose, but a lot to gain. The first College Football Playoff rankings give the Ducks a pathway to contention by starting with a win in Columbus.

At the same time, the pressure isn’t quite the same as when the Ducks were one of the favorites to contend for the National Championship. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, have all the pressure on them to beat Oregon at home and keep their CFP hopes alive.

Lanning spoke on Monday about the ability of the Ducks to go back to their roots and play freely after their third loss.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You think back to the UCLA game, and you're like, man, this is a game that if we didn't have seven turnovers or six turnovers or five turnovers, we're in position to have success in the game,” he said during his Monday press conference. “And I think that moments like that make you coach different. Because you're like, all right, if we just protect the ball, we don't make mistakes, we're gonna win.”

“And that's not always reality. You have to be true to your identity. And I feel like there was moments in that UCLA game, in Illinois, that we weren't true to our identity,” he added. “I think that let our players play a little more free, let them do what they do, and again, not so much concerned about outcomes, but the best possibilities are created in moments where you're able to say, okay, I'm going to make a decisive decision and attack it and go play.”

Despite some early concerns about ball security, the Ducks held onto the ball. Oregon’s touchdown to start the third quarter now has it up to 24 points unanswered.

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