Dan Lanning Shares Eye-Opening Moment in Oregon Ducks Practice

The current Oregon Ducks season has been an up and down rollercoaster ride with multiple upset losses, an injury to quarterback Dante Moore, a marquee win over USC, and games against No. 20 Northwestern and No. 2 Ohio State remaining on the schedule.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has also made a change at offensive coordinator, relieving Drew Mehringer of his duties while turning to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson to be the play-caller for the Ducks offense to close out the fall.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Points Out Stark Reality

As the adversity piles up in Eugene, Oregon, Lanning had some interesting thoughts about this current Ducks team's ability to respond.

“Yeah, I think there's moments of that. I think we're still a team at times that we just don't handle adversity well. Like a lot of the things that we ask our players to do are things that I don't think grown men do well. It's when it's good there's a level of energy and effort, and when it's not good, it almost looks like your dog died. And you just can't operate that way in our profession and the job that we do. You got to bring in every single play," said Lanning.

"And today there were some moments that was really good, and then there were some moments where it's like, 'Hey, wait, let's pause practice right now. Let's identify exactly where we're at. Let's talk about what we said our reaction is going to be.'"

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has a work with an official during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And you got to do something that most men don't do. And there was moments that showed up today. So, I think there's been a spark, a focus there. We'll see what that translates like to Saturday. There's no guarantees. Like I said, you're not in charge of the outcome, but you are in charge of like how you can influence outcomes with your effort, your energy, the things that you're in charge of.”

With more certainty on Moore's status and staff changes on offense, many fans will be watching that side of the ball if the Ducks can sustain more drives and score in the red zone.

Meanwhile, can the Oregon defense continue to stifle opposing offenses for four quarters, regardless of the offense's performance?

Biggest Challenge for Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

Oct 24, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) runs with the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The effort with which the Ducks finish the season with will be key to monitor. Lanning has turned heads before for his ability to motivate his players with different themes for different opponents and matchups, but Oregon has typically competed in higher-stakes games come October and November in recent seasons.

With the College Football Playoff essentially out of reach for Lanning and company in 2026, the Ducks still have plenty to play for down the stretch. While individual players are always looking to develop, Oregon has an opportunity to spoil Northwestern's ranking on Halloween or knock off No. 2 Ohio State on the road. The Ducks conclude the season with a rivalry game against Washington, so how will Oregon's players respond?

Northwestern is ranked ahead of the Ducks, but the Wildcats come to Autzen Stadium as underdogs. According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 3.5 points at home against Northwestern on Halloween.

The Ducks beat Northwestern 34-14 on the road in 2025, but the last time Oregon faced off against current Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly? Lanning and company fell to Ohio State 41-21 in the Rose Bowl as Kelly worked under Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, winning the national championship.

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