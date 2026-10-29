Northwestern Coach David Braun Has Strong Words About Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) host the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium for the first time ever on Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

While it may be Northwestern coach David Braun's first time to Autzen, he is very familiar with the Oregon football program.

Ahead of the matchup in Eugene, Braun opened up on Oregon coach Dan Lanning, pointed to Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola’s performance against the Wildcats last season and explained how the firing of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer complicates Northwestern’s preparation.

Oct 24, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun leads his team onto the field against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What David Braun Said About Dan Lanning

Braun’s praise for Lanning went beyond his coaching ability.

“Dan Lanning is a flat-out ball coach and a master motivator,” Braun said. “He’s one of the best in the country and has been for a long time.”

Oregon owns a stellar 29-3 record at home since Dan Lanning took over in 2022, ranking seventh in the country with a .906 winning percentage.

This season has posed its challenges for Lanning, who has said it's been the biggest growth year of his coaching career.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Oregon’s recent struggles, Braun is preparing for a team loaded with talent, whose head coach will have it ready to play. The Ducks’ offensive weapons stood out to Braun, even with uncertainty at quarterback.

David Braun Knows What Dylan Raiola Can Do

“They have all the weapons you could ever imagine,” Braun said. “Wide receiver group, extremely talented. Two extraordinary backs that really play well off of one another. The quarterback position has been in a little bit of a flux, but all we need to do is look at what Dylan Raiola did to us last year.”

Lanning hasn't named a starting quarterback for the game vs. Northwestern, but the Ducks did provide an update on starting quarterback Dante Moore. Lanning does not anticipate Moore playing again this season after suffering a concussion on Sept. 26 vs. the USC Trojans.

If Raiola gets the starting nod vs. the Wildcats, Braun has previous experience facing him.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Northwestern last season, Raiola delivered for Nebraska in a critical moment. With the game tied in the fourth quarter, he completed four third-down passes on a 13-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. Raiola went 5 of 7 for 47 yards on that possession, setting up Emmett Johnson’s four-yard touchdown run with 2:44 remaining. Raiola completed 16 of 22 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception in that 28-21 win over Northwestern on Oct. 25, 2025.

How Drew Mehringer’s Firing Changes Northwestern’s Preparation

Oregon parting ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer after seven games creates an additional challenge for Northwestern’s defense. The Ducks will have veteran analyst Jay Johnson calling plays in the interim.

“It’s a great opportunity for us defensively to just put our focus back on what we know and what we’ve seen on film, and then be in a situation to adjust well and thoroughly throughout the game,” Braun said. “That does certainly put a unique twist on this week’s preparation.”

Northwestern is playing with urgency and carrying a 6-1 record into Eugene. There will be plenty of storylines to watch as the matchup also brings former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, current Wildcats offensive coordinator, back to Eugene and features Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles, who began his college career at Oregon State.

Oct. 18, 2012; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Oregon defeated Arizona State 43-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braun also spoke about the Ducks' defense, special teams and home field advantage.

"Oregon's got an elite defense. Not only are they talented, they're well coached, playing at a really high level," Braun said. "Their special teams play is some of the best in the country. So we have our hands full. We're excited about the challenge. We know what a difficult challenge it's going to be. Oregon plays really well at home. The proof is in their record."

Oregon's defense has been surging. The Ducks have a 92.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, tied for sixth nationally, while its tackling grade ranks sixth in the country. The Ducks have recorded 13 sacks over their last five games and forced a turnover in six consecutive contests. They have also limited opponents to an average of 152.7 passing yards over their last three games.

“It’s acknowledging and understanding our opponent,” Braun said. “All you got to do is look down their roster and say, ‘My gosh, these guys are really talented, really talented.’ And then that coaching staff. You know who Dan Lanning is… he will have them ready to play at their best.”

Despite Oregon’s 4-3 record and coaching change on offense, Braun is preparing for a talented roster and a head coach he has lots of respect for.

Oregon vs. Northwestern kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium and will be broadcast on Peacock.

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