Dylan Raiola Makes Mature Admission About Oregon Backup Role

Quarterback Dylan Raiola made the decision to transfer to the Oregon Ducks after starting two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before quarterback Dante Moore made his decision on if he'd return to Eugene or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore ultimately decided to spend another season with Oregon football with big goals for development and the College Football Playoff in mind.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The trickle down of his decision certainly impacted the NFL and the Oregon quarterbacks room. With Moore starting, Raiola becomes a back-up, while Oregon quarterbacks Bryson Beaver, Luke Moga and Austin Novosad all decided to transfer to other programs.

Raiola could have made his transition to Oregon about impatience. Instead, he made it about humility.

Dylan Raiola Talks Transition From Starter to Back Up

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Raiola’s comments say a lot about why Oregon’s quarterback room could be one of the most fascinating in college football.

A former five-star recruit and Power Four starter is now in a position where he has to humble himself, support Moore and grow behind the scenes. Instead of sounding frustrated, Raiola sounded bought in.

"Obviously, got to humble yourself. I'd be lying if I say it didn't take a couple practices to kind of get used to it. But at the same time, it's all learning, and it's all trying to eventually achieve the goal of, you know, of mine, and obviously of Dante's right now. And that's, that's our, our whole room's goal is to get Dante to where he wants to go. And, you know, it's a great person to learn from," said Raiola.

The two quarterbacks have goals that appear connected, not competing against each other in a way that fractures the room. Raiola was clearly not satisfied after Oregon's spring football game while Moore detailed his important offseason plans.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola has big plans for 2026 to make sure he's ready when his opportunity arrives. His focus is not only on playing time, but on getting healthy, competing again, building connections inside Oregon’s locker room and learning from Oregon coach Dan Lanning, quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai and Moore.

"I'm trying to just maximize this year on everything. Getting healthy, getting back to a place where I can play and compete and then do all the things that I love doing, and mainly the connection of this team, and being able to learn as a leader, and learn from Coach Lanning, learn from Coach Koa, and Dante all the fellas here. So I'm just very blessed to be a part of this football program, and yes, it'll be exciting things to come," Raiola said.

Raiola's talent has never been the question. The maturity, patience and humility required to navigate this kind of transition are what make his Oregon story so compelling... as Ducks fans are eager to learn more about him.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Raiola’s mindset reflects someone already preparing for what comes next: a competition to become Oregon’s starting quarterback in 2027.

In many ways, it is the same developmental path and humble attitude that Moore took before becoming the Ducks’ starter. Moore spent a season behind former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel, learning the offense, adjusting to the expectations in Eugene and preparing for his opportunity. Now Raiola is entering a similar stage, with two years of eligibility remaining and a chance to grow inside one of the most talented quarterback rooms in college football.

His commitment to Oregon came after two seasons at Nebraska, where he already experienced the pressure and responsibility of being a starting quarterback. That makes his current role different from a typical backup situation.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets quarterback TJ Lateef (14) as he walks into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

That is why his comments about maximizing the year stand out. Raiola is not treating this season as a pause button. He is using it as a runway and showing impressive maturity for a 21-year-old in a new city, on a new team.

Since stepping foot on campus, Raiola has hit the ground running. In a few short months he has impressed his teammates and coaches with his '"cerebral edge" as quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai said.

Oregon’s first game on the 2026 football schedule is Sept. 5 against Boise State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Moore is expected to lead the Ducks this fall, but Raiola’s future is already becoming part of the bigger picture. His talent made him one of the most intriguing additions to Oregon’s roster. His maturity may be what gives him the best chance to eventually lead it.

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