Dante Moore Carted Off After Scary Hit in Oregon-USC Showdown

Los Angeles — It’s what no coach or fan ever wants to see. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was carted off the field after taking a hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II while sliding during the second quarter of Saturday’s matchup between the No. 20 Ducks and No. 12 Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With 10:05 remaining in the second quarter, Moore scrambled up the middle for a 10-yard gain to the USC 13-yard line. As Moore began sliding toward the ground, Stephens II arrived on the play and appeared to make contact with Moore’s head with his shoulder.

Oregon players gather around Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore immediately went down and remained on the field as Oregon players surrounded their quarterback. The scene quickly became emotional for the Ducks, with players visibly shaken as medical personnel attended to Moore.

Stephens II was initially called for targeting on the play, and after a review, the targeting call was upheld, resulting in Stephens II being disqualified from the game. USC fans inside the Coliseum loudly booed the call as Moore continued to receive medical attention on the field.

Moore was eventually placed on a stretcher and lifted onto a cart before being taken toward an ambulance that was brought into the tunnel. The NBC broadcast updated that Moore is being taken to LA General County Hospital for further evaluation.

In the second half, the broadcast reported that Moore has movement in all of his extremities, and he is still undergoing tests.

How Dante Moore’s Injury Happened

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play began as a positive one for Oregon. Moore took the snap and scrambled up the middle, picking up 10 yards and moving the Ducks inside the USC red zone. The official play-by-play credited Moore with the first down, with Stephens II making the tackle.

As Moore was sliding toward the ground, Stephens II made contact with Moore’s head and neck area with his shoulder. Moore was considered a defenseless player during the slide, which is significant when determining whether a hit meets the targeting standard.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NCAA’s targeting rules prohibit forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent. A quarterback who is sliding or falling to the ground is specifically considered defenseless under the rule.

The officials initially called targeting on Stephens II before reviewing the play. After the review, the call stood. The penalty gave Oregon an automatic first down, which moved the Ducks from the USC 13-yard line to the USC 7.

What Dante Moore’s Injury Means for Oregon

This was supposed to be a massive season for Moore. After three games, Moore had completed 61 of 89 passes for 849 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. He entered the USC matchup as one of the biggest names in college football and had already been named to the preseason watch lists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Before leaving Saturday’s game, Moore had completed 8 of 10 passes for 77 yards.

Oregon will have to wait for further medical evaluation before knowing what comes next for its starting quarterback. Given the nature of the hit and the medical attention that followed, Moore will presumably undergo further evaluation before Oregon can determine his availability moving forward.

Moore could have entered the 2026 NFL Draft after establishing himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He instead chose to return to Oregon for another season. CBS Sports had Moore ranked as its No. 2 overall NFL Draft prospect before he announced his decision to return to Oregon.

Dylan Raiola Steps In

Former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the game after Moore was taken off the field, whive gives the Ducks a quarterback who already has starting experience from his time at Nebraska.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola transferred to Oregon after spending two seasons with the Cornhuskers and entered the 2026 season as Moore’s backup. He also impressed during Oregon’s 84-0 win over Portland State, completing all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns in his Oregon debut.

On the very next snap after Moore’s exit, Raiola connected with wide receiver Evan Stewart for a touchdown. Raiola now becomes the most important player on Oregon’s sideline as the Ducks continue through one of the biggest games of their season.

After the touchdown, Raiola held up the number five in honor of Moore.

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